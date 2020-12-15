Washington National Cathedral rings funeral bell for 30 minutes to mourn 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

The Washington National Cathedral honored the memory of the 300,000 Americans who have died of coronavirus by tolling its mourning bell 300 times on Tuesday — once for every 1,000 dead.

It took 30 minutes to ring the 12-ton bell 300 times, and the Very Rev. Randy Hollerith, dean of the cathedral, said he has "grown weary of tolling this bell. I don't want to toll this bell anymore. I don't want to lose any more lives. I don't want us to think this is normal, or that it is just the price we must pay for living in a free society. God forgive us if we find ourselves tolling this bell again at 400,000 lives lost."