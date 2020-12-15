See More Speed Reads
it tolls for thee
Edit

Washington National Cathedral rings funeral bell for 30 minutes to mourn 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

9:33 p.m.

The Washington National Cathedral honored the memory of the 300,000 Americans who have died of coronavirus by tolling its mourning bell 300 times on Tuesday — once for every 1,000 dead.

It took 30 minutes to ring the 12-ton bell 300 times, and the Very Rev. Randy Hollerith, dean of the cathedral, said he has "grown weary of tolling this bell. I don't want to toll this bell anymore. I don't want to lose any more lives. I don't want us to think this is normal, or that it is just the price we must pay for living in a free society. God forgive us if we find ourselves tolling this bell again at 400,000 lives lost."

The names of COVID-19 victims are on display in the cathedral's Chapel of St. Joseph of Arimathea, and they are also included in a weekly service of remembrance. The cathedral said the ringing of the bell "cannot replace the lives lost, but we hope it will help each American mourn the toll of this pandemic." Catherine Garcia

free advice
Edit

The Trump campaign is asking its email list if Trump should run for president in 2024

10:57 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is asking his supporters to let him know if he should run again in 2024 — and while they're at it, they can donate some money to the "Senate Runoff Election" fund, which primarily benefits his new leadership PAC.

The Trump campaign sent seven fundraising emails on Tuesday, one day after the Electoral College finalized President-elect Joe Biden's victory. In an evening email, which included the false claim that the "Radical Left STOLE this Election from President Trump," the campaign asked, "Should President Trump run in 2024?"

Trump, the email said, has "always been able to count on the American People for advice, which is why he asked us to reach out with ONE very important question." The message includes a link to a poll, and after a person answers "yes" or "no," they are asked to please donate to the "Senate Runoff Election."

While some of the money seemingly goes to the Georgia Senate runoff race, the fine print shows 75 percent of funds donated up to $5,000 will go to Save America, CNN reports. Save America is a leadership PAC established after the election, and under the rules, Trump can use the money raised for personal expenses once he is out of office. Since the night of Nov. 3, the Trump campaign has sent at least 498 fundraising emails, CNN reports, and as of Dec. 4, those solicitations have helped raise more than $207 million. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

California distributes 5,000 body bags to counties amid 'most intense' COVID-19 surge

8:41 p.m.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks at a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jae C. Hong-Pool/Getty Images

Due to the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday said the state ordered 5,000 additional body bags and 60 refrigerated trucks to deal with the increase in deaths.

California recorded 32,326 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths on Tuesday, and its 14-day average positivity rate is 10.7 percent; two weeks ago, the rate was 6.9 percent. This is the "most intense" surge since the beginning of the pandemic, Newsom said.

Over the last week, California has reported an average of 163 deaths a day from COVID-19, four times the daily average a month ago. To handle the increase in deaths, the state recently bought 5,000 body bags to deliver to Inyo, San Diego, and Los Angeles counties, where there are fewer than 100 intensive care unit beds available for the county's 10 million residents. Statewide, ICU capacity is at 5.7 percent.

There are 60 53-foot refrigerated storage units on standby across California, should hospitals and counties need extra room outside of morgues for bodies. "This is a deadly disease and we need to be mindful of where we are," Newsom said. "We are not at the finish line yet." A health-care worker in Los Angeles County was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the state on Monday, and officials said by Wednesday, 33 hospitals in California should have doses of the vaccine. Catherine Garcia

Biden White House
Edit

Reports: Biden chooses former EPA head Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar

7:24 p.m.
Gina McCarthy.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Gina McCarthy, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council and leader of the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration, to serve as the White House climate coordinator, several people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post and NPR.

The Natural Resources Defense Council has sued the Trump administration more than 100 times over its environmental policies involving everything from energy efficiency regulations to protections for threatened species.

Biden already announced that he has tapped former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special presidential envoy for climate. Kerry's focus will be on the global climate crisis, with the White House climate czar working on domestic issues, like coordinating efforts across the federal government to lower the United States' greenhouse gas emissions, NPR reports. Catherine Garcia

Biden White House
Edit

Biden reportedly picks former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to run Energy Department

6:44 p.m.
Jennifer Granholm.
Steve Jennings/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate former two-term Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D) to lead the Department of Energy, people with knowledge of the matter told Politico.

As governor, Granholm worked with the auto industry in Detroit, experience that would likely help her as the Biden administration aims to move the United States away from fossil fuels and increase the number of electric vehicles on the road, Politico notes. The Energy Department maintains the country's nuclear weapons arsenal, sets appliance standards, and operates national labs that focus on making scientific innovations.

If confirmed, Granholm will be the second woman to ever lead the department. In 2016, Granholm was considered Hillary Clinton's likely nominee for the position, had she won the election. Catherine Garcia

friendly fire?
Edit

Amy Klobuchar is seemingly trying to bury the hatchet with Pete Buttigieg

5:36 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has nothing but praise for her former 2020 rival.

Widespread reports on Tuesday indicated President-elect Joe Biden had selected former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg as his next transportation secretary. And before his position was even confirmed, Buttigieg received praise from his prime antagonist during the Democratic presidential primaries.

Klobuchar seemed pretty peeved with the young, less experienced Buttigieg throughout the primaries, as both candidates were vying to be the top Midwest moderate among the 2020 pack. But despite plenty of opportunity to ding Buttigieg on his lack of experience for the new role, she still offered well wishes to Buttigieg in a Tuesday tweet.

On its face, it's a friendly gesture from Klobuchar, and an early one considering Buttigieg himself hasn't yet acknowledged his potential new gig. Still, it's hard not to read the pointed "local government experience" as a dig. Kathryn Krawczyk

georgia runoff
Edit

Biden criticizes Loeffler, Perdue for doing 'nothing' while Trump tried to 'wipe out' Georgia votes

5:26 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden didn't hold back Tuesday while campaigning for Georgia's Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Atlanta.

Biden criticized their incumbent opponents, Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.), primarily for allowing President Trump to go unchecked while challenging the state's presidential election votes despite having no evidence of widespread voter fraud. "You know who did nothing while Trump, Texas, and others were trying to wipe out every single one of the almost 5 million votes you had cast here in Georgia in November?," Biden asked during the campaign event. "Your two Republican senators."

Loeffler and Perdue, Biden said, "fully embraced" the case brought to the Supreme Court by Texas which sought to overturn election results in key swing states like Georgia before sarcastically remarking that perhaps the lawmakers "were just confused" and think they represent the Lone Star State. "Well, if they want to do the bidding of Texas, they should be running in Texas, not in Georgia," he said. Tim O'Donnell

ads away
Edit

Facebook is lifting its political ad ban for the Georgia runoffs

4:34 p.m.
Facebook sign.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

When polls closed on Election Day 2020, Facebook placed a bar on political ads on the platform. That ban is still in place, but is set to be lifted Wednesday specifically for ads targeting Georgians, Axios reports.

Narrow results in both of Georgia's Senate races last month forced them into runoffs, with Democrat Jon Ossoff challenging Sen. David Perdue (R) and Democrat Raphael Warnock looking to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in a special election. Hundreds of millions of dollars are already being spent on the races that will determine which party controls the Senate, but have so far been funneled into local channels because of Facebook and Google's bans on political ads.

That could change starting Wednesday, when campaigns and political groups already authorized to buy ads on Facebook can begin doing so again, but only if they target Georgia voters. It will also quickly look to authorize ad buys from groups and campaigns relating to the special elections. Those buys will likely be more valuable to campaigns than general TV ads, as on Facebook, campaigns can tailor ads to specific audiences. Early voting started Monday in Georgia, and has already seen record turnout.

Facebook's move was first reported last week, but the site didn't confirm the news to advertisers until Tuesday. Meanwhile Google lifted its post-election ad ban last Thursday to allow for advertising in the Senate runoffs. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.