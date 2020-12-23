See More Speed Reads
The Blackwater guards Trump pardoned were jailed for a massacre of civilians, including 2 kids

8:15 a.m.
Blackwater massacre in Baghdad
Ali Yussef/AFP/Getty Images

The 15 people President Trump pardoned Tuesday evening include the first two congressmen who endorsed him for president — former Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), both convicted of financial crimes — two people jailed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and four private guards working for Blackwater who were serving long sentences for an unprovoked and unnecessary 2007 massacre of civilians in Baghdad's Nisour Square that left 17 Iraqis dead, including two boys, ages 8 and 11.

Blackwater, since sold and renamed Academi, is a private military contractor outfit headed at the time by Erik Prince, brother to Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos. The Nisour Square massacre marked a low point in U.S.-Iraqi relations after the 2003 U.S. invasion, and federal prosecutors spent years bringing the four Blackwater guards — Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard — to justice.

After a federal judge in 2009 dismissed the first murder and manslaughter convictions of the Blackwater contractors, ruling the evidence was tainted, then-Vice President Joe Biden said at a press conference in Baghdad that the men had not been acquitted and the U.S. would appeal the decision. "In subsequent years, as the case continued, the contractors became known in conservative media as the 'Biden Four,'" The Washington Post reports. Slatten was eventually sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, while the other three were convicted of manslaughter and given sentences of 12 to 15 years.

"Campaigns urging that the four receive presidential pardons began in earnest last year, most arguing that the men were veterans still in engaged in quasi military duties," the Post reports, noting that Trump has already pardoned two Army officers convicted or awaiting trial on murder charges for shooting Afghan civilians. In a 2009 column at Fox News, Duncan Hunter — still in Congress — called "the Biden Four" brave "political pawns" who were "sent to prison for doing their jobs." Peter Weber

New weekly jobless claims fall unexpectedly, but remain high

9:46 a.m.

Weekly jobless claims in the United States fell unexpectedly as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, though they remained above recent lows seen in early November.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that 803,000 Americans filed initial jobless claims — which Reuters notes is the most timely data on the economy's health — last week. That figure was down from the 892,000 new claims filed the previous week, and it also was shy of the 885,000 claims anticipated by economists.

But the good news is mostly relative, and the fact that the numbers remain higher than in previous months suggests the American economy's recovery is muted. It also appears to reflect the increasing amount of coronavirus-related restrictions states are implementing to combat the virus' spread this winter, NBC News notes.

The Commerce Department similarly signaled a crawling recovery Wednesday when it showed U.S. consumer spending dipped to 0.4 percent after climbing 0.3 percent in November. That's the first drop in such activity since the recovery began in May. Read more at Reuters and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

Pfizer will sell U.S. 100 million more vaccine doses

8:02 a.m.
Pfizer vaccines.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech will sell the U.S. an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the drugmakers said Wednesday.

At least 70 million doses will be delivered by June 30, and the rest will come by July 31, according to the terms of the $2 billion deal. The U.S. can also opt to buy another 400 million doses, The Associated Press reports.

Pfizer's vaccine is 95 percent effective in preventing transmission of coronavirus. It was the first to gain FDA approval, and is being distributed across the U.S. The Trump administration purchased 100 million vaccine doses from Pfizer over the summer, as well as 100 million from Moderna, and millions more from developers still testing their vaccines. Reports indicated Pfizer had later offered the U.S. an additional 100 million doses, but the Trump administration turned them down, meaning the U.S. wouldn't get more Pfizer doses until the summer. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump's longtime Deutsche Bank private banker and her close colleague abruptly resign

5:52 a.m.
Trump and Jared Kushner
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in Deutsche Bank's wealth management division, has resigned, effective Dec. 31, Vrablic and Deutsche Bank said Tuesday. Vrablic became President Trump's private banker at the German lender in 2011, at a time when Trump was having difficulties borrowing money due to his history of defaulting on loans. Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, already a client of Vrablic's, introduced her to Trump.

"The reasons for Ms. Vrablic's abrupt resignation were not clear," The New York Times reports. But Deutsche Bank in August opened an internal investigation into a real estate deal in which Vrablic and a longtime colleague at the bank, Dominic Scalzi, invested in an apartment building partly owned by Kushner. Scalzi is also resigning at the end of the year.

The status of the internal review is unclear, the Times reports. But the relationship between Trump and Deutsche Bank is the subject of congressional, civil, and criminal investigations, including a criminal inquiry by the Manhattan district attorney. Vrablic is not among the handful of Deutsche Bank employees questioned by New York investigators yet, but her lawyer told CNN that "Ms. Vrablic is committed to cooperating with the authorities if asked."

Deutsche Bank has been exploring how it can end its heavily scrutinized relationship with Trump, Reuters reports. But for Trump, his "key contacts at his biggest financial backer are leaving at a perilous time for the departing president," the Times reports. "He owes Deutsche Bank about $330 million, and the loans come due in 2023 and 2024. Mr. Trump provided a personal guarantee to get the loans, meaning that if he fails to pay them back, the bank can pursue his personal assets." Peter Weber

Birx says she'll retire soon after the Biden transition

4:30 a.m.
Dr. Deborah Birx
Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Tuesday she will retire after helping the federal government transition to President-elect Joe Biden's administration. "I will be helpful in any role people think I can be helpful in," she told Newsy. "And then I will retire." She added: "I will be helpful through a period of time. And then I will have to say that this experience has been a bit overwhelming. It's been very difficult on my family."

The reference to her family was evidently prompted by an Associated Press report Sunday on Birx traveling to her vacation home on Delaware's Fenwick Island over Thanksgiving, accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. Birx had urged Americans to limit their holiday festivities to their "immediate household;" she told AP that everyone on the trip was part of her "immediate household" and the visit was not "for the purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving" but to winterize the property for a potential sale.

Birx joined the coronavirus task force in February, and she has put in long hours poring over data, traveling the country to meet with state and local officials, drafting guidelines, and preparing presentations on the pandemic for senior White House officials, The New York Times reports. She has also faced criticism for, among other things, appearing to ingratiate herself with President Trump and painting an overly rosy assessment of the pandemic for him and his top aides.

Biden has named Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, as his chief medical adviser, but "the president-elect's team has hesitated to bring Birx on board — with critics voicing concerns about her credibility and accusing her of at times being overly deferential to Trump," Politico reports. Birx worked in Fauci's lab earlier in her long career, and the two remain close.

Birx, 64, told Politico over text message that she hasn't set a date for her retirement, but she does plan to step down. "I want to ensure the transition goes well," she wrote, "meaning I will stay as long as needed and then retire." Peter Weber

A Lincoln Project ad reportedly turned Trump against Mike Pence. Pence is now bending.

3:26 a.m.

President Trump has turned against everyone he thinks isn't fighting to keep him in office after he lost the Nov. 3 election, according to several reports and Trump tweets. And among those the president considers insufficiently loyal is Vice President Mike Pence, Axios reports. "A source who spoke to Trump said the president was complaining about Pence and brought up a Lincoln Project ad that claims that Pence is 'backing away' from Trump. This ad has clearly got inside Trump's head, the source said," per Axios.

Some of the Lincoln Project's ads are explicitly aimed at getting inside Trump's head, and one spot about former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale reportedly helped lead to Parscale's ouster. Pence appears to be taking Trump's feelings seriously. Trump can't fire Pence, but "the vice president does not want to leave on bad terms with the president, I can assure you that," an administration official with knowledge of Pence's thinking told The Washington Post.

When Pence addressed the pro-Trump group Turning Point USA in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, he fed them "the mirage that the election fight was not yet over," the Post reports. "As our election contest continues, I'll make you a promise: We're going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted," Pence said. "We're going to win Georgia, we're going to save America, and we'll never stop fighting to make America great again." Trump's loss in Georgia has already been affirmed several times, including after both a hand recount and a machine recount.

The big challenge for Pence will be presiding over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress that will ratify President-elect Biden's electoral victory. "Pence's role on Jan. 6 has begun to loom large in Trump's mind," Axios reports. "Trump would view Pence performing his constitutional duty — and validating the election result — as the ultimate betrayal." Pence and his advisers "have begun thinking about how to handle Jan. 6 and escape Trump's ire, but no final decisions have been made," the Post adds. Peter Weber

Karl Rove and Chris Christie slam Trump allies Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell on Fox News

2:15 a.m.

"The GOP is plunging into open warfare over President-elect Joe Biden's election victory" and President Trump's "increasing embrace of conspiracy theorists as the defeated president and his most ardent allies continue to plot efforts to subvert the outcome of the Nov. 3 election," The Washington Post reports. "Advisers and allies who have called Trump to check in or wish him a merry Christmas have been encouraged to go on TV and fight for him amid complaints that others are not doing so."

Two Trump allies, veteran GOP strategist Karl Rove and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), did go on Fox News on Tuesday, but not to back Trump's election fraud conspiracies or the most prominent figures enabling him, fringy lawyer Sidney Powell and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump is "intrigued" by Powell's conspiracies, one person told the Post, but others around him are telling him "it's crazy and she has no idea what she's talking about."

Flynn's suggestion to send the military to force a handful of states to redo their elections is "an idiotic idea," Rove told Fox's John Roberts. "There's no ability for any president to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1803, claiming that the issue has got to do with the hubbub around the election." Flynn is "at the bottom of the list" of people who should be advising Trump about politics, he added, and as for Powell, "what she has done to sort of throw mud on the president through her antics is unbelievable," Rove added. "The president has been so ill-served by this crowd, and she's chief among them."

Christie agreed about Flynn and told Fox News' Martha MacCallum that the push by Powell and her allies to try to overturn Biden's win "is a very, very dangerous thing." Peter Weber

Actor Kirk Cameron criticized for hosting 'irresponsible' caroling events as COVID-19 cases surge

1:45 a.m.

Former '80s heartthrob Kirk Cameron has decided the best way to celebrate Christmas is by ignoring all public health warnings and organizing super-spreader caroling events, where people don't wear masks or social distance.

Cameron is an evangelical Christian, and in his invitation to his Tuesday night singalong, he urged people to "let your voice be heard at this peaceful protest praising the Prince of Peace." The gathering was held outside of The Oaks shopping center in Thousand Oaks, California, next to a COVID-19 testing site. The mall stated that it did "not condone this irresponsible — yet constitutionally protected — event," and asked Cameron to stop using The Oaks as a venue.

About 75 to 100 people showed up for the gathering, from children to senior citizens, ABC 7 Los Angeles reports. Footage shot from ABC 7's helicopter shows few people wore masks and there was no social distancing, in clear defiance of public health officials who have been begging people amid the pandemic to stay home as much as possible, avoid large groups, wear face coverings, and stand at least six feet apart from others.

California is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, leaving hospital intensive care units at capacity, but that hasn't deterred Cameron — who not only isn't a public health expert, but also never played one on TV — from holding his events. His first one was attended by hundreds of people earlier this month, and afterwards, Thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Pena said, "Liberty and freedom are very fragile and they come with great responsibility. Continuing to hold large gatherings and ignoring all guidelines, I feel, is un-Christian." Catherine Garcia

