The Blackwater guards Trump pardoned were jailed for a massacre of civilians, including 2 kids

The Blackwater guards Trump pardoned were jailed for a massacre of civilians, including 2 kids8:15 a.m.
New weekly jobless claims fall unexpectedly, but remain high9:46 a.m.
Pfizer will sell U.S. 100 million more vaccine doses8:02 a.m.
Trump's longtime Deutsche Bank private banker and her close colleague abruptly resign5:52 a.m.
Birx says she'll retire soon after the Biden transition4:30 a.m.
A Lincoln Project ad reportedly turned Trump against Mike Pence. Pence is now bending.3:26 a.m.
Karl Rove and Chris Christie slam Trump allies Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell on Fox News2:15 a.m.
Actor Kirk Cameron criticized for hosting 'irresponsible' caroling events as COVID-19 cases surge1:45 a.m.
