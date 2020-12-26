the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Enhanced unemployment benefits set to lapse without Trump's signature on relief bill

December 26, 2020
Donald Trump.
Al Drago/Getty Images

Expanded unemployment benefits for as many as 14 million Americans were set to expire Saturday, Reuters reports, as President Trump continues to hold off on signing Congress' $900 billion COVID-19 pandemic relief bill.

The enhanced jobless benefits that were included in the CARES Act earlier this year end Dec. 26, so even if Trump changes course and puts pen to paper later in the day, a temporary lapse in payments is inevitable since states will need time to reprogram to account for the new law, which includes an extra $300 per week on top of the usual state unemployment benefit. However, in that scenario, The New York Times reports, unemployed workers would still be able to claim the benefits.

But any further delay beyond Saturday could prove more costly because states cannot pay out benefits for weeks that begin before the bill is signed, the Times notes. The payments wouldn't be able to restart until January, but the March expiration date remains the same, trimming the extension from 11 weeks to 10. Of course, Trump could simply sit on the bill until he leaves office next month, forcing Congress to reintroduce and vote on the package again.

Trump surprised lawmakers by threatening to veto the new relief bill, though his actual intentions remain unclear. As Reuters notes, he has complained the package designates too much money for cultural projects and foreign aid, and he considers the $600 stimulus checks to be too small. On Friday, the president again called for $2,000 checks, a figure to which GOP lawmakers appear resistant. Read more at Reuters and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Why the U.S. may not be aware of new coronavirus variant's presence

2:16 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Sunday that the new, possibly more transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom is "probably" already in the United States in "low numbers," especially since it's been detected in Canada, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and several European countries. But he told CBS News' Margaret Brennan that it's not a surprise that it may have slipped under the radar.

That's because the U.S. doesn't sequence coronavirus samples frequently and the sequencing that does get done often happens in private labs, meaning that the government doesn't really trace viral genomes. "In the U.K., they're sequencing about 10 percent of all the samples, here we're doing a fraction of 1 percent," Gottlieb said during his appearance on Face the Nation. "We probably need a better approach to more systematically sequence strains in the United States to track changes and new variants in this virus."

Scientists do believe there's a solid chance the variant is more transmissible, though it's possible it simply became the dominant form of the coronavirus in London and southeast England. Tracking it more closely in other countries like the U.S., therefore, could help shed light on the theory. There is no evidence suggesting the variant differs from others in terms of severity, and scientists remain confident vaccines will hold up against it, although more testing and data collection is required to know for sure. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Sanders: Trump 'diddling around' on relief bill is 'unbelievably cruel'

1:37 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) doesn't often agree with President Trump, but the two are in line when it comes to Americans receiving $2,000 stimulus checks rather than the $600 agreed upon in Congress' bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill, which has been awaiting Trump's signature. Yet while Sanders may be on board with the substance, he's not a fan of how Trump is conducting business.

The senator said the fact Trump is "diddling around" and refusing to sign the bill into law is "unbelievably cruel" since it means enhanced unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums could expire should the government shut down Tuesday. Sanders thinks Trump ought to give the package his approval right away and "then immediately Monday, Tuesday we can pass a $2,000 direct payment for the working families of this country."

Sanders, who has been pushing for larger stimulus checks along with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) for some time, said he didn't hear "a word" from the White House negotiating team about Trump's preference, which led him to figure Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's plan was representative of the president's. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Edit

Phil Niekro, Hall of Fame knuckleballer, dies at 81

1:08 p.m.
Phil Niekro.
AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy

Phil Niekro, the Hall of Fame pitcher who perplexed hitters with one of the game's greatest knuckleballs, died Saturday, the Atlanta Braves announced Sunday. He was 81. The Braves said Niekro passed away in his sleep after a long battle with cancer. Niekro spent the vast majority of his multi-decade career with the Braves franchise, first in Milwaukee and then in Atlanta after the team moved south prior to the 1966 season.

Like many pitchers who specialized in throwing the knuckleball, Niekro avoided the wear and tear on his arm experienced by more typical pitchers and was able to pitch in the Major Leagues until he was 48 years old despite throwing well over 200 innings many seasons. In 1979, his age 40 season, he led MLB with a now-unheard-of 342 innings pitched.

Niekro wasn't just known for his longevity or signature pitch, however. He was gifted on the mound and made five All Star teams, finished in the top five in Cy Young voting three times, and compiled a lifetime 3.35 ERA to go along with 318 career wins.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred called Niekro one of the "most distinctive and memorable pitchers of his generation" and said he'll be "remembered as one of our game's most genial people." Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

U.K. regulator reportedly expected to greenlight Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine this week

12:35 p.m.

The United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is preparing to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca at some point next week, The Telegraph and The Times report.

British ministers are reportedly drawing up plans to roll out the vaccine by Jan. 4. The U.K. has already approved and administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and the government reportedly wants 2 million people to receive either shot within two weeks in the hopes of easing intense lockdowns across the country prompted by a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible.

There have been discrepancies in the Oxford-AstraZeneca trials when it comes to the vaccine's efficacy, though it's considered safe. New data reportedly suggests the candidate ultimately proved to be as effective as the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which registered above 90 percent, but some experts remain skeptical. Tim O'Donnell

georgia runoffs
Edit

Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible'

11:29 a.m.
Donald Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump still hasn't signed Congress' $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, and the clock is ticking. Indeed, it's looking more likely that he'll veto it, or simply sit on it, unless lawmakers find a way to increase direct stimulus payments and cut some other items, like foreign aid, out of the package before a potential government shut down on Tuesday.

While Trump may genuinely want more significant individual payments, he's faced criticism for waiting until after a bipartisan agreement was reached to make his opinion clear, surprising Congress and his own negotiating team led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the process. One source briefed by White House officials on the matter told The Washington Post, Trump — who has been frustrated by his election loss and the fallout from the coronavirus during his final year in office — is "just angry at everybody and wants to inflict as much pain on Congress as possible."

Even Mnuchin, one of the few Cabinet members to make it all four years with Trump, seems to be on the outs with his boss. Per the Post, Mnuchin was excited about the agreement and believed the president would sign it, but was then reportedly blindsided by Trump posting a video last week in which he bashed the deal and its $600 checks.

"Loyalty and assistance to President Trump generally gets rewarded with humiliation," Brian Reidl, a conservative policy expert at the right-leaning think tank, the Manhattan Institute, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

EU latest to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

10:39 a.m.

The European Union joined a growing list of governments to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Sunday. The bloc launched a coordinated vaccination program among all 27 member states, providing a sense of hope for a continent that has dealt with numerous surges throughout the pandemic.

Hungary, Germany, and Slovakia actually received their shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Saturday and quickly began inoculating frontline health care workers and the elderly, but the other countries joined a day later as planned.

Italy, which has Europe's highest coronavirus death toll and was the first EU country to experience a significant COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, received nearly 10,000 doses which are being administered to health care workers, who urged others to get vaccinated.

The EU is set to receive 12.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot by the end of the year, and its health regulatory agency will consider approving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which is already in use in the United States, on Jan. 6. Read more at Reuters and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

rockford shooting
Edit

3 killed, 3 wounded in Illinois bowling alley shooting

8:09 a.m.
Crime scene.
iStock.

A gunman killed three people and injured three others in a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, on Saturday night. Police believe the shooting was a random attack, and a 37-year-old male suspect was reportedly in custody.

"When officers arrived on the scene, the shooter was still in the building," Rockford Police Chief Daniel O'Shea said at a news briefing Saturday night. "No officers fired their weapons that we know of at this point, but the individual that we believe is responsible, and the only individual we believe at this point to be involved, we may have in custody."

Details about the victims were mostly kept under wraps — it's not clear whether they were employees or patrons of Don Carter Lanes. Two of the victims were teenagers, but it is not known if they survived. The three wounded victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Read more at The Associated Press and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

