the coronavirus crisis
Only 17 percent of Americans now say they won't get a COVID-19 vaccine

11:12 a.m.
Leonida Lipshy, RN in the COVID unit at the Broward Health Medical Center, gives Jaime Carrillo, M.D. Internal Medicine, Broward Health Imperial Point, a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on December 23, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As COVID-19 vaccines continue rolling out throughout the United States, a new poll suggests vaccine hesitancy is on the decline.

In a Census Bureau survey conducted in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17 percent of adults said they definitely or probably wouldn't get vaccinated against COVID-19, a decline from 22 percent in January, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The decline was more prominent among those who said they "probably" would not get vaccinated, as 13 percent said as much in January compared to nine percent in March. Eight percent of respondents said they "definitely" won't get the vaccine, down only one point from nine percent in January.

The poll also breaks down the responses by state, and though hesitancy was highest in the South, there were notable declines in Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the Journal notes. Among Black Americans, 22 percent said they probably or definitely wouldn't get the vaccine, down from 34 percent in January.

Meanwhile, a separate poll released by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed 13 percent of respondents said they will "definitely not" get vaccinated. Among Republicans and white evangelical Christians, almost 30 percent said they wouldn't get the vaccine. The poll also showed, though, that 55 percent of Black adults either had received their vaccine or soon planned to do so, which was up 14 percentage points from February.

The Census Bureau's latest survey spoke with almost 80,000 U.S. adults between March 3 and March 15. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Brendan Morrow

eying the exit?
Matt Gaetz reportedly might leave Congress early to go work for Newsmax

11:50 a.m.
Matt Gaetz
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) may be eying an exit from Congress — and an entrance at Newsmax.

The Republican lawmaker has been telling confidants he's "seriously considering" not running for re-election and maybe even not finishing his current term in Congress so he can take a job at the conservative network Newsmax, Axios reported on Tuesday.

Gaetz, the report says, has told allies "he's interested in becoming a media personality," and he has reportedly been in early discussions with Newsmax about a possible position there. Newsmax has been seeking to compete with Fox News, especially as some conservatives have complained that Fox hasn't been sufficiently loyal to former President Donald Trump and criticized the network's 2020 election projections.

There may be a slight complication in this plan, though, as The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum was quick to point out that if Gaetz takes this job at Newsmax, "he'd be blackballed at Fox News," meaning should he make this move, he may "end up with less influence than he has now."

Brendan Morrow

economist feud
Joseph Stiglitz bashes fellow economist Larry Summers over COVID-19 relief bill inflation fears

11:15 a.m.
Joseph Stiglitz.
Stefano Guidi/Getty Images for Polito di Torino

Joseph Stiglitz, one of the world's most renowned economists, thinks his colleague, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, is overreacting about the potential risks of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan.

In an op-ed published by The Washington Post in February, Summers wrote that the relief package, which was signed into law earlier this month, was "admirably ambitious," but warned it could lead to "inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation." Summers later doubled down on his position during a conversation with another famous economist, Paul Krugman, arguing the American Rescue Plan goes "way beyond what's necessary" to help victims of the pandemic.

But Stiglitz, a proponent of the stimulus, told Axios that Summers "didn't really think through what he was saying" about inflation. That's because, in Stiglitz's view, "we've been in a long period where we've been facing [a] lack of aggregate demand at the national and global level." Therefore, there's actually "an awful lot of scope to increase demand," allowing people to spend their extra money from the stimulus without overheating the economy, Stiglitz argued. He added that he finds Summers' fears ironic given that he has talked about "secular stagnation" himself, implying increased demand would be welcome. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

meanwhile in kentucy
Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

10:02 a.m.
Mitch McConnell
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Republicans in Kentucky overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term.

The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains.

McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
A shocking number of Americans don't know whether they're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

9:58 a.m.

The good news is COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy appears to be shrinking in the United States. The latest data from the Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor shows the number of American adults who have either been vaccinated or intend to be vaccinated as soon as they can has risen to 61 percent, while the "wait and see" camp has dwindled to 17 percent. But there's another, less-discussed issue: Some people simply aren't sure whether they're eligible, perhaps reflecting broader communication problems from state and public health officials.

KFF has found that as many as three in ten American adults don't know if they're currently free to get a shot, and the numbers are higher among specific demographics, including Latinos, Black Americans, people making less than $40,000 annually, and people who don't have college degrees.

On the plus side, KFF has seen an increase in the amount of people who are aware of their eligibility status over the last several weeks, and states are gradually opening up access, anyway, so it may not be long before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one without having to decipher complex eligibility requirements.

The latest KFF survey was conducted via phone between March 15-22 among 1,862 adults in the U.S. The margin of error is 3 percentage points. Read more at KFF. Tim O'Donnell

Pandemic Power Politics
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banned mask mandates. Nevertheless, Austin persisted.

8:03 a.m.
Austin keeps mask mandate
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

U.S. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, increasing by about 12 percent over the past week, and U.S. health officials are warning of a fourth wave of the pandemic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday she fears "impending doom," and President Biden urged states and local governments to keep or reinstate mask mandates. "Please, this is not politics," Biden said. "A failure to take this virus seriously — precisely what got us into this mess in the first place — risks more cases and more deaths."

"A lot of states and cities are pulling back on mask mandates," Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, told Politico. "And what we're really trying to say is just hang on a bit longer."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ended nearly all COVID-19 safety restrictions, including local mask mandates, on March 10, when cases were still trending downward nationwide. Austin and Travis County said they would continue requiring public mask use, prompting an immediate lawsuit from state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R). Last Friday, District Judge Lora Livingston sided with Austin, at least temporarily, and rejected Paxton's request for an emergency injunction while she considers the merits of the case.

Austin is taking the win. "Every day that we can keep the local health authority mask mandate in place is a victory," Austin Mayor Steve Adler told The Texas Tribune. "The fact that we were able to keep it in place for the last two weeks, during spring break, is a victory, for however long it lasts."

"The debate over who has the authority to set local health orders cleaves along familiar political lines," The Washington Post reports, and in Texas, the Republicans control the state government and Democrats control the large cities.

Austin may have won this power struggle, but it still paid a cost. At least four groups canceled conferences or conventions in Austin, citing Abbott's decision to end mask mandates, The Texas Tribune reports. "These were rooms that were already on the books, and largely what we saw was fallout, ironically, from the governor opening the economy," said Joe Bolash, general manager of the Hilton Austin, which lost $350,000 in revenue, according to the city-created corporation that runs and manages the hotel. Peter Weber

See you in court
Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes have now sparked a lawsuit from Nike

8:02 a.m.
Lil Nas X
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Nike is headed to court as it attempts to make clear it's not, in fact, selling sneakers containing human blood.

The company has filed a lawsuit against MSCHF Product Studio for trademark infringement after MSCHF teamed up with Lil Nas X to sell modified Nike sneakers called "Satan Shoes," CNN reports. A total of 666 pairs of these sneakers, which contain a drop of actual human blood in the sole and feature a pentagram pendant, were sold on Monday following the rapper's new music video, which depicts him going to hell and giving Satan a lap dance.

Previously, Nike tried to distance itself from the "Satan Shoes," noting it does "not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF" and that it "did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them." But Nike is now going further, in its lawsuit complaining that since the shoes were announced, "Nike has suffered significant harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism."

MSCHF, which previously sold modified Nike sneakers as "Jesus Shoes," had noted to The New York Times that Nike wasn't involved in the making of the shoes in "any capacity." But Nike in its complaint says it's been facing calls for boycotts on social media despite its lack of involvement in the shoes. According to CNN, though, Lil Nas X himself wasn't named in the lawsuit. Brendan Morrow

Biden judges
Biden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick Garland

5:56 a.m.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Wikicago, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

President Biden will announce 11 judicial nominees on Tuesday, including three Black women for federal appellate court vacancies and the first Muslim American to serve on a district court, The Washington Post reports. The highest-profile nomination is U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, often viewed as a step toward the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden has pledged to nominate judges from diverse personal and professional backgrounds and said he would appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Jackson, who would fill the vacancy left by Attorney General Merrick Garland, clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer, the oldest justice on the Supreme Court, the Post notes. She was a public defender and member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission before being appointed to the federal bench, and she dabbled in drama and improv comedy at Harvard, "where she was once paired with classmate Matt Damon," the Post reports.

"This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden told the Post. "Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong."

Other nominees on Biden's list include New Jersey magistrate Judge Zahid Quarishi, who would be the first Muslim American on a district court; former public defender Candace Jackson-Akiwumi for the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals; and intellectual property lawyer Tiffany Cunningham for the Federal Circuit appellate court. Jackson-Akiwumi would be the only Black judge on the 7th Circuit appellate court and Cunningham would be the first Black judge on the Federal Circuit.

Biden, a former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, starts out with 68 judicial vacancies — seven on the appellate courts and 61 district court seats, Politico notes. When former President Donald Trump took office, he had a Supreme Court seat held open for him by Senate Republicans, 86 district court vacancies, and 17 circuit court spots.

Over Trump's four years, Senate Republicans confirmed more than 200 judges, including three Supreme Court justices. Despite this early jump at judicial nominations, Biden is "not going to accomplish as much as President Trump did and everybody understands that," William & Mary law professor Neal Devins tells The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber

