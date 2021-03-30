the coronavirus crisis
Edit

A shocking number of Americans don't know whether they're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

9:58 a.m.

The good news is COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy appears to be shrinking in the United States. The latest data from the KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor shows the number of American adults who have either been vaccinated or intend to be vaccinated as soon as they can has risen to 61 percent, while the "wait and see" camp has dwindled to 17 percent. But there's another, less-discussed issue: Some people simply aren't sure whether they're eligible, perhaps reflecting broader communication problems from state and public health officials.

KFF has found that as many as three in ten American adults don't know if they're currently free to get a shot, and the numbers are higher among specific demographics, including Latinos, Black Americans, people making less than $40,000 annually, and people who don't have college degrees.

On the plus side, KFF has seen an increase in the amount of people who are aware of their eligibility status over the last several weeks, and states are gradually opening up access, anyway, so it may not be long before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one without having to decipher complex eligibility requirements.

The latest KFF survey was conducted via phone between March 15-22 among 1,862 adults in the U.S. The margin of error is 3 percentage points. Read more at KFF. Tim O'Donnell

meanwhile in kentucy
Edit

Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

10:02 a.m.
Mitch McConnell
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Republicans in Kentucky have overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term.

The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains.

McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 has said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. Brendan Morrow

Pandemic Power Politics
Edit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banned mask mandates. Nevertheless, Austin persisted.

8:03 a.m.
Austin keeps mask mandate
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

U.S. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, increasing by about 12 percent over the past week, and U.S. health officials are warning of a fourth wave of the pandemic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday she fears "impending doom," and President Biden urged states and local governments to keep or reinstate mask mandates. "Please, this is not politics," Biden said. "A failure to take this virus seriously — precisely what got us into this mess in the first place — risks more cases and more deaths."

"A lot of states and cities are pulling back on mask mandates," Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, told Politico. "And what we're really trying to say is just hang on a bit longer."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ended nearly all COVID-19 safety restrictions, including local mask mandates, on March 10, when cases were still trending downward nationwide. Austin and Travis County said they would continue requiring public mask use, prompting an immediate lawsuit from state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R). Last Friday, District Judge Lora Livingston sided with Austin, at least temporarily, and rejected Paxton's request for an emergency injunction while she considers the merits of the case.

Austin is taking the win. "Every day that we can keep the local health authority mask mandate in place is a victory," Austin Mayor Steve Adler told The Texas Tribune. "The fact that we were able to keep it in place for the last two weeks, during spring break, is a victory, for however long it lasts."

"The debate over who has the authority to set local health orders cleaves along familiar political lines," The Washington Post reports, and in Texas, the Republicans control the state government and Democrats control the large cities.

Austin may have won this power struggle, but it still paid a cost. At least four groups canceled conferences or conventions in Austin, citing Abbott's decision to end mask mandates, The Texas Tribune reports. "These were rooms that were already on the books, and largely what we saw was fallout, ironically, from the governor opening the economy," said Joe Bolash, general manager of the Hilton Austin, which lost $350,000 in revenue, according to the city-created corporation that runs and manages the hotel. Peter Weber

See you in court
Edit

Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes have now sparked a lawsuit from Nike

8:02 a.m.
Lil Nas X
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Nike is headed to court as it attempts to make clear it's not, in fact, selling sneakers containing human blood.

The company has filed a lawsuit against MSCHF Product Studio for trademark infringement after MSCHF teamed up with Lil Nas X to sell modified Nike sneakers called "Satan Shoes," CNN reports. A total of 666 pairs of these sneakers, which contain a drop of actual human blood in the sole and feature a pentagram pendant, were sold on Monday following the rapper's new music video, which depicts him going to hell and giving Satan a lap dance.

Previously, Nike tried to distance itself from the "Satan Shoes," noting it does "not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF" and that it "did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them." But Nike is now going further, in its lawsuit complaining that since the shoes were announced, "Nike has suffered significant harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism."

MSCHF, which previously sold modified Nike sneakers as "Jesus Shoes," had noted to The New York Times that Nike wasn't involved in the making of the shoes in "any capacity." But Nike in its complaint says it's been facing calls for boycotts on social media despite its lack of involvement in the shoes. According to CNN, though, Lil Nas X himself wasn't named in the lawsuit. Brendan Morrow

Biden judges
Edit

Biden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick Garland

5:56 a.m.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Wikicago, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

President Biden will announce 11 judicial nominees on Tuesday, including three Black women for federal appellate court vacancies and the first Muslim American to serve on a district court, The Washington Post reports. The highest-profile nomination is U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, often viewed as a step toward the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden has pledged to nominate judges from diverse personal and professional backgrounds and said he would appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Jackson, who would fill the vacancy left by Attorney General Merrick Garland, clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer, the oldest justice on the Supreme Court, the Post notes. She was a public defender and member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission before being appointed to the federal bench, and she dabbled in drama and improv comedy at Harvard, "where she was once paired with classmate Matt Damon," the Post reports.

"This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden told the Post. "Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong."

Other nominees on Biden's list include New Jersey magistrate Judge Zahid Quarishi, who would be the first Muslim American on a district court; former public defender Candace Jackson-Akiwumi for the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals; and intellectual property lawyer Tiffany Cunningham for the Federal Circuit appellate court. Jackson-Akiwumi would be the only Black judge on the 7th Circuit appellate court and Cunningham would be the first Black judge on the Federal Circuit.

Biden, a former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, starts out with 68 judicial vacancies — seven on the appellate courts and 61 district court seats, Politico notes. When former President Donald Trump took office, he had a Supreme Court seat held open for him by Senate Republicans, 86 district court vacancies, and 17 circuit court spots.

Over Trump's four years, Senate Republicans confirmed more than 200 judges, including three Supreme Court justices. Despite this early jump at judicial nominations, Biden is "not going to accomplish as much as President Trump did and everybody understands that," William & Mary law professor Neal Devins tells The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber

AstraZeneca jabs
Edit

Canada halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people 55 and under, citing 'uncertainty' on blood clots

4:23 a.m.
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Canada's 13 provinces and territories, on advice from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, suspended use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on people 55 and younger Monday. The advisory committee said its recommendation was a "precautionary measure" due to "rare" cases of blood clots in Europe, mostly affecting women under 55. "There is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to adults under 55 given the potential risks," said Dr. Shelley Deeks, the committee's vice chair.

AstraZeneca is a relatively small part of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine strategy, but it is hugely important for the global vaccination effort and is widely used in Britain. Europe's drug regulator said there is no evidence of an overall increase in blood clots and the vaccine is safe and effective to use. Canadian officials said they want more information about the blood clots, especially in young women. There have been no reports of blood clots in Canada, and the country is still using the vaccine for those over 55.

AstraZeneca's "vaccine has had all the ups and downs," Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, told reporters Monday. "It looks like a roller coaster." Canada approved the vaccine, developed by Oxford University, in late February, but only for people under 65. When British data came in showing its effectiveness on older people, Canada reversed itself. Now it has changed its advice again.

"The messaging has been brutal overall," Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto, tells The Associated Press. "I am fearful it is toast. It shouldn't be." Peter Weber

anti-asian violence
Edit

NYPD releases shocking video of man brutally attacking elderly Asian woman as security guards watch

2:55 a.m.

The New York Police Department is searching for a man who kicked an elderly Asian woman to the ground in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, stomped on her face several times while yelling anti-Asian statements at her, then casually walked away, all while security guards seemed to watch idly from inside, according to surveillance footage. The 65-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, The Associated Press reports.

One security guard in the video appears to just watch the assault, before being joined on camera by two other guards. After the assailant walks away, one guard is seen shutting the door as the woman lies on the sidewalk.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is asking anyone with information to contact the department. There has been a sharp rise in reports of violence against Asian Americans since last March, according to Stop AAPI Hate. President Biden, in an address earlier in March, said the "vicious hate crimes" are "wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop." Peter Weber

last night on late night
Edit

Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump's unbelievably sober 'drunken wedding toast' at Mar-a-Lago

2:28 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel joked on Monday's Kimmel Live that he spent his last week off on a very slow cruise through the Suez Canal. "I have to say, after all the fighting and the tooth-gnashing over the last few years, it was nice to see the whole world come together to make fun of a boat," he said. "They say we might have a shortage of coffee and toilet paper. The good news is without one you might not need the other, but still it's crazy that something like this can bring the world of commerce to a halt."

"Former members of Donald Trump's pandemic team are speaking out," telling CNN "the death toll could have been much lower if the Trump administration had take the virus more seriously," Kimmel said. "So today Trump responded with a letter" essentially proving their case. "Meanwhile, President Biden today announced that within three weeks, 90 percent of American adults will be eligible to get the vaccine," he said, and "75 percent of Americans — including a majority of Republicans — approve of the way Biden has handled the rollout of the vaccine, which is driving them absolutely nuts in Trumpland." He illustrated this with Eric Trump on Fox News.

"Eric loves saying 'my father' — he says 'father' more times in one interview than I did in seven years as an altar boy," Kimmel said. "Will somebody please take that kid fishing already? If they weren't so terrible, this would be the saddest family in the world. And while Eric is pleading for credit on cable TV, Daddy Donny stopped into a wedding at Mar-a-Lago — he rents his house out for weddings," he chuckled, and "had some beautiful words for the bride and groom."

"I love this so much," Kimmel said, playing the video of Trump's self-involved toast. "It is a wedding! I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college, I've seem some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How can you give a drunken wedding toast when you don't even drink?" So that's what Trump "does now: he babbles at weddings, he complains," he said. "Whenever someone plays the song 'YMCA' he magically appears, like Beetlejuice." Kimmel ended with a PSA about how to re-acclimate to society after the pandemic, and you can watch that below. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.