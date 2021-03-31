chauvin trial
Day 3 of Chauvin trial includes never-before-seen footage of George Floyd moments before his arrest

2:21 p.m.

On the third day of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 19-year-old Christopher Martin took the stand as a witness. Martin was working as a cashier at Cup Foods, the store in front of which George Floyd was arrested and died last May. Alongside Martin's testimony, the prosecution played previously never-before-seen footage from the store's security camera, which showed Floyd interacting with other customers and employees before purchasing cigarettes from Martin just minutes before Chauvin arrived at the scene.

Martin can be seen holding up Floyd's $20 bill to the light after receiving it, but they completed the transaction and Floyd left the store to return to his vehicle. Because he suspected the bill was counterfeit, Martin said he went and back and forth over whether to just put the cigarette purchase on his employee tab, or tell the manager. He did the latter, and was told to go outside and tell Floyd to come back into the store, but he and other co-workers were not able to convince Floyd to do so. Martin testified that he did ultimately offer to cover the cost, but the store decided to call the police, anyway. "If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided," Martin said, adding that he did not think Floyd knowingly passed a counterfeit bill. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
COVID-19 was 3rd leading cause of death in 2020, early CDC data shows

3:01 p.m.
CDC
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

New early data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States last year.

The CDC released provisional data on Wednesday that showed COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2020 behind heart disease and cancer, CNN reports. The death rate increased by 15.9 percent from 2019 to 2020, rising to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 people, with a total of 3.36 million deaths during the year.

COVID-19 was either the underlying cause or a contributing cause of 377,883 deaths in 2020, the CDC said. After COVID-19, the other top causes of death were unintentional injury, stroke, chronic lower respiratory disease, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, influenza and pneumonia, and kidney disease. The highest number of COVID-19 deaths occurred during April and December, the CDC also said.

A final report is expected to be released later in the year, but CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the early data "should serve, again, as a catalyst for each of us [to] continue to do our part to drive down cases and reduce the spread of COVID-19 and get people vaccinated as quickly as possible." Brendan Morrow

infrastructure week
Why Democrats' infrastructure bill could end up a long way from the plan Biden introduces

11:46 a.m.

The White House on Wednesday rolled out the details of President Biden's major new infrastructure and climate plan, the first part of a two-step proposal. Biden is expected to discuss the roughly $2 trillion American Jobs Plan in a speech later in the day, but what he describes may be a far cry from what Congress eventually tries to pass.

Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman suggests you don't hold your breath until Biden signs anything into law; it may be a while before the House settles on its version, and even longer before the Senate gets to work on it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) target date for passage in the lower chamber — July 4 — is overly optimistic, Sherman wrote on Twitter, before breaking down the reasons why the process will take months.

In the end, Sherman believes Congress will combine items from Biden's two-part plan into one massive bill that will only get through the Senate via reconciliation (since Republicans likely won't co-sign) sometime in September, leaving a lot of time for revisions. Tim O'Donnell

britney on framing britney
Britney Spears 'cried for 2 weeks' after New York Times documentary

11:42 a.m.

Britney Spears has broken her silence.

The pop star posted on Instagram to comment on "Framing Britney Spears," the recent documentary about her from The New York Times, writing that while she hasn't actually watched it, "from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in." Spears also said that she "cried for two weeks" over the documentary, and "I still cry sometimes."

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged ... insulted ... and embarrassed by the media ... and I still am till this day," she wrote.

"Framing Britney Spears" examined both Spears' conservatorship court battle and past media coverage of her. It was supportive of Spears and critical of the way she was treated, leading Justin Timberlake to apologize for times when "my actions contributed to the problem." For Spears, though, it sounds like the release of the documentary itself may have ended up being a bit, well, toxic. Brendan Morrow

infrastructure week
Biden's infrastructure plan would replace every lead pipe in America

10:50 a.m.
President Biden
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House has unveiled the details of President Biden's major new infrastructure and climate plan, which includes the elimination of every lead pipe in the United States.

The White House detailed the roughly $2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal on Wednesday, and its many components include replacing "100 percent of the nation's lead pipes and service lines," a statement said. The plan calls for an investment of $45 billion toward this goal of reducing lead exposure in homes, schools, and childcare facilities.

"It's just plain wrong that in the United States of America today, millions of children still receive their water through lead service pipes," Biden said on Twitter. "It's long past time we fix that.'"

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates there are between six and 10 million lead service lines in the United States, and "in homes with lead pipes that connect the home to the water main, also known as lead services lines, these pipes are typically the most significant source of lead in the water."

Other notable details from the plan include ensuring every American has access to high-speed broadband Internet, and building, retrofitting, or renovating around 2 million homes and housing units, The Washington Post reports. More broadly, the plan is seeking to rebuild the country's infrastructure including highways and bridges, and the investment would translate "into 20,000 miles of rebuilt roads," according to The New York Times. It also includes $100 billion to "bolster the country's electric grid and phase out fossil fuels," the Post reports.

Biden is expected to discuss the plan in a speech on Wednesday afternoon. Read more details about the proposal at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
House investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

10:45 a.m.
Peter Navarro.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

After former President Donald Trump ignored his advice to ramp up the procurement of coronavirus supplies before the United States was overwhelmed by the pandemic, former White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro reportedly took it upon himself to get the job done. While some government officials, including Dr. Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency, have spoken admirably about how seriously Navarro took the pandemic, the House subcommittee on the coronavirus outbreak is concerned by his process, The Washington Post reports.

The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), alleges Navarro and other senior White House officials pursued "a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement in which senior White House officials steered contracts to particular companies without adequate diligence or competition." One of those companies was Phlow, which was incorporated in January 2020 and had never manufactured drugs before. After a push from Navarro, BARDA awarded the firm with a $354 million contract, plus $458 million in options. A letter from the subcommittee explains Navarro was first introduced to Phlow's eventual CEO in November 2019, and the Post reports the company had "won Navarro's favor by making the argument that the United States was too dependent on Chinese manufacturing — a big concern" of his.

House investigators reportedly also obtained documents which reveal retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Trump ally, touted the company AirBoss, for which he was a paid consultant, to Navarro on March 22. That led to an immediate conversation between Airboss' brass and White House officials, the Post reports. The next day, the company reportedly submitted a $96.4 million proposal, and Navarro's team reportedly pressured the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finalize an updated version of the contract within a week. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

survey says
Poll: 54 percent of voters back tax increases to fund Biden infrastructure plan

9:26 a.m.
Joe Biden
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

As President Biden unveils a major infrastructure plan, a new poll has found a majority of voters are on board with tax increases to get it funded.

In a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, 54 percent of registered voters said they would support an infrastructure plan that would be funded by raising taxes for those making over $400,000 a year and increasing the corporate tax rate. This was compared to 27 percent who said they're in favor of infrastructure improvements, but not with these tax increases.

In fact, 57 percent of respondents said that the plan being funded by tax increases for those making over $400,000 would make them "more likely to support" it, while 47 percent said they'd be more likely to support it with corporate tax rate increases. The poll also found support for several components that may be included in the package, including funding climate change research and increased housing options for low-income Americans.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), though, has said "I don't think there's going to be any enthusiasm on our side for a tax increase" to fund the infrastructure bill. Indeed, Politico writes that the bill will "almost certainly need to go through budget reconciliation to pass" seeing as "finding 10 Republicans to support a bill of this size and with this kind of tax hike is all but hopeless."

The Politico/Morning Consult poll was conducted by speaking to 2,043 registered voters from March 26-29. The margin of error was 2 percentage points. See the full results here. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Pfizer says trial showed its COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective in adolescents

8:03 a.m.
Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was 100 percent effective in adolescents aged 12 to 15 in a phase 3 study, the companies announced.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that the vaccine, which is currently in use in the United States for adults, demonstrated 100 percent efficacy in the trial. It also demonstrated "robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old, and was well tolerated."

This study consisted of 2,260 adolescents in the United States between 12 and 15, and there were 18 cases of COVID-19 reported in the placebo group, but no cases in the group that was vaccinated.

"The initial results we have seen in the adolescent studies suggest that children are particularly well protected by vaccination, which is very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said.

This was the latest piece of encouraging data surrounding the Pfizer vaccine after the CDC released a study showing both it and the Moderna vaccine were "highly effective" in real-world conditions, preventing about 90 percent of infections two weeks after both doses in adults.

Experts quickly hailed the trial results released Wednesday, with Yale University immunologist Akiko Iwasaki telling The New York Times, "Oh my god, I’m so happy to see this — this is amazing." Iwasaki added that the fact that the study showed the group "getting even better levels" of antibodies than young adults was "really incredible. Pfizer and BioNTech say they will submit this new data to the FDA with "the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year." Brendan Morrow

