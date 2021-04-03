There's no longer a traffic jam in the Suez Canal, authority says

You are now free to pass through the Suez Canal once again.

The Suez Canal Authority announced Saturday that all 422 ships that were stranded after the container ship Ever Given was grounded horizontally across the canal in March have passed through the waterway, ending a significant shipping backlog. The massive vessel was eventually dislodged Monday following a nearly week-long rescue effort to refloat it.

The canal plays a crucial role in global trade, and the incident, Al Jazeera notes, threw international supply chains into disarray.

The SCA is now investigating what caused the Ever Given to run aground. The inquiry will reportedly take at least two more days, after which the findings will be released. Read more at Al jazeera. Tim O'Donnell