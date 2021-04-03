gaetz investigation
Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

11:27 a.m.
Matt Gaetz.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics."

Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible."

Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. Tim O'Donnell

Suez Canal
There's no longer a traffic jam in the Suez Canal, authority says

10:49 a.m.

You are now free to pass through the Suez Canal once again.

The Suez Canal Authority announced Saturday that all 422 ships that were stranded after the container ship Ever Given was grounded horizontally across the canal in March have passed through the waterway, ending a significant shipping backlog. The massive vessel was eventually dislodged Monday following a nearly week-long rescue effort to refloat it.

The canal plays a crucial role in global trade, and the incident, Al Jazeera notes, threw international supply chains into disarray.

The SCA is now investigating what caused the Ever Given to run aground. The inquiry will reportedly take at least two more days, after which the findings will be released. Read more at Al jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

Voting Rights
Trump, GOP lawmakers direct ire at MLB over All-Star Game decision

8:20 a.m.

Hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet may still be ok, but baseball is on the outs with some prominent Republican politicians.

MLB announced Friday that it will pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia, because of the Peach State's controversial new voting law, which critics, including President Biden, say will lead to voter suppression.

The move even prompted one of former President Donald Trump's rare post-Twitter statements. "Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta because they are afraid of the radical left Democrats," he wrote Friday night before issuing a warning to major corporations based in Georgia. "Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with free and fair elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all?"

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), meanwhile, suggested they'll seek payback by working to end MLB's antitrust exemptions, which have been in place since a 1922 Supreme Court decision.

National Review's Michael Brendan Dougherty, however, called such an effort "fake," arguing that "destroying MLB" is not within the senators' power. Tim O'Donnell

capitol attack
Police officer killed after attacker rams car into barricade at Capitol building

April 2, 2021
Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed in an attack at the Capitol Friday afternoon. A second officer is injured.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the unidentified suspect rammed his car into two officers before hitting a barricade at the Capitol building, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said. The suspect then exited the vehicle with a knife and lunged at an officer. An officer then shot the suspect, who died at a hospital. Two officers were transported to two different hospitals, where one died. No names have been released.

The threat is no longer ongoing, Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said, and the investigation is in its early stages. Officials said the suspect was not on the radar of Capitol Police. No motive is known, though the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism.

The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, but lawmakers were not inside as Congress is in recess.

This is the second U.S. Capitol Police officer to die from line-of-duty injuries this year. Brian Sicknick died as a result of injuries incurred during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Taylor Watson

chauvin trial
Minneapolis police officer testifies Chauvin's use of force on George Floyd was 'totally unnecessary'

April 2, 2021
Hennepin County Government Center.
EREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

The first week of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin wrapped up Friday with a testimony from Minneapolis' most senior officer.

Lt. Richard Zimmerman said Chauvin's use of force in his arrest of George Floyd was "totally unnecessary," without mentioning him by name. "I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that's what they felt, and that's what they would have to have felt to have to use that kind of force," Zimmerman said. He noted the restraint on Floyd should "absolutely" have stopped once he was handcuffed and on the ground, per department policy, the Star Tribune reports.

Once a suspect is handcuffed, the "threat level goes down all the way," aside from possibly getting kicked, and the person's safety is then the officer's responsibility, Zimmerman said. The defense asked him if an officer is allowed to use whatever force necessary in a "fight for your life," to which Zimmerman agreed. He also noted video evidence showed no kicking from Floyd once he was laying on the pavement.

The persecution asked Zimmerman directly if he thought the situation called for Chauvin to kneel on Floyd for the nine minutes that he did. He replied, "No, I did not."

Court was adjourned after Zimmerman's testimony, and is set to reconvene Monday morning. Read more at the Star Tribune. Taylor Watson

Solving COVID
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely within U.S., CDC says

April 2, 2021
Rochelle Walensky.
Erin Clark-Pool/Getty Images

The CDC has a remedy for both spring fever and cabin fever in their updated traveling guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday gave people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 the green light to travel within the U.S. without getting tested or self-quarantining. They should, however, still wear a mask in public areas, avoid crowds, and practice personal hygiene. The rules for those who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated have not changed.

The new guidelines are based on studies of "real-world'' effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. The CDC estimates nearly 17 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks out from their final dose of an FDA-approved vaccine.

Friday's update is a major shift from earlier this week, when Walensky said she had a feeling of "impending doom." Walensky clarified Friday the CDC is "not recommending travel at this time." Taylor Watson

Iran nuclear deal
U.S. and Iran agree to indirect talks on nuclear deal

April 2, 2021
Joe Biden.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Three years after Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed economic sanctions, the U.S. is set to take part in indirect discussions to revive the accord.

President Joe Biden has made it clear he wants to return to the 2015 deal, and next Tuesday that journey begins. Officials from all participating countries, including the U.S. and Iran, will meet in Vienna, the Wall Street Journal reports. However, U.S. and Iran officials will not meet face-to-face.

Iran is still pushing for the U.S. to lift sanctions. "Iran will suspend its steps (scaling back compliance with the deal's terms) as soon as (U.S.) sanctions are lifted and this is verified," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Friday in Iran's Fars News Agency, Reuters reports.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the talks are a "healthy step forward," AP reports. But Price noted they are in the early stages. "We don't anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead." Taylor Watson

jobs report
U.S. economy adds 916,000 jobs in March, one year after the pandemic took hold

April 2, 2021
Jobs.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The March jobs report is in, and builds off February's growth.

The U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March, The Labor Department announced Friday, blowing past the 675,000 jobs economists had predicted, CNBC reports. The unemployment rate fell from 6.2 percent to 6 percent.

The trend continues from last month's report, in which 379,000 jobs were added, also exceeding expectations.

"Job growth was widespread in March, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, public and private education, and construction," the Labor Department said.

The news comes as vaccination availability increases, temperatures rise, and states continue to reopen. As these trends continue, economists predict even faster hiring, notes MarketWatch.

The report comes one year after the pandemic took hold — the U.S. economy lost 1.7 million jobs in March 2020. Despite growth, the U.S. is still 8.4 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels. But the tide is turning, economist Michelle Meyer told The New York Times. The March report "reaffirms this idea that the economy is accelerating meaningfully in the spring." Taylor Watson

