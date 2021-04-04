Solving COVID
Johnson & Johnson will take control of plant that spoiled COVID-19 vaccine doses

7:19 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

At the direction of the Department of Health and Human Services, Johnson & Johnson will take charge of the Baltimore contract plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, senior federal health officials told The New York Times. Johnson & Johnson confirmed the news Saturday night.

The doses were spoiled because of a mistake at a facility run by Emergent BioSolution, a manufacturing partner to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, which has also developed a COVID-19 vaccine, albeit one that has yet to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Workers at the plant accidentally mixed up the ingredients of the two shots, delaying future shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though reportedly not enough to force Johnson & Johnson to modify its goal of delivering 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May.

The error was caught and none of the contaminated doses made it out of the plant, but the Biden administration isn't taking any more chances — production of the AstraZeneca vaccine will move to an alternative site, the company said in a statement. Read more at The Washington Post and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Pope Francis
Pope Francis urges international community to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to 'poorest countries' in Easter address

11:06 a.m.
Pope Francis.
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After presiding over an Easter Mass attended by fewer than 200 people in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City because of coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, Pope Francis delivered his latest "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world).

In the message, Francis said, "I urge the entire international community, in a spirit of global responsibility, to commit to overcoming delays in the distribution of [COVID-19] vaccines and to facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries." He also called for more public assistance for those struggling financially during the pandemic, and lamented the fact that many people, especially youths, have missed out on "experiencing real human relationships" over the last year.

Aside from the pandemic, Francis drew attention to conflicts in Ethiopia and Mozambique, anti-coup protests in Myanmar, and the civil wars in Syria and Yemen, calling for peace in each situation. "There are still too many wars and too much violence in the world," he said, noting that "military arsenals are being strengthened" throughout the world. Read more at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

happy easter
Trump wishes 'Radical Left CRAZIES' a happy Easter

10:39 a.m.

Former President Donald Trump has previously called Easter a "special day," suggesting it's important to him. So, it's not surprising that he made one of his rare post-White House statements Sunday. It's also not surprising that his latest brief message includes a shot at his political opponents and another baseless accusation that the presidential election was stolen from him. Trump wished everyone a Happy Easter, including "the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our country!"

The tone of the message is a fairly classic Trump maneuver. He's previously wished a happy New Year to "my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do" and, perhaps most infamously, he once tweeted his "best wishes to all, even the haters and losers" on the 2013 anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Tim O'Donnell

live from new york
SNL's Britney Spears delivers verdict on Matt Gaetz controversy

8:18 a.m.

For its latest cold open, Saturday Night Live brought back the fictional apology show, Oops, You Did it Again, hosted by Chloe Fineman's Britney Spears.

This time the fictional Spears' guests included Lil Nas X (portrayed Chris Redd), who caused a controversy for designing so-called "Satan Shoes"; Pepé le Pew (Kate McKinnon), the Looney Tunes, who was recently cut out of Space Jam: A New Legacy over concerns the cartoon represents misogyny; and Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (Pete Davidson), who is being investigated by the Justice Department for payments he and another Florida politician made to women allegedly recruited online for sex, and for the possibility that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

All three guests were given an opportunity to defend themselves before Fineman's Spears delivered a final verdict. She determined that Redd's Lil Nas X was "innocent," while McKinnon's le Pew was "not that innocent," a ruling willingly accepted by the skunk, who was seeking to turn over a new leaf. When Fineman's Spears got to Davidson's Gaetz, she noted that she was not legally allowed to call him innocent or guilty, and instead encouraged "everyone to judge him by his face," prompting the fictional Gaetz to utter an "uh oh." Tim O'Donnell

March Madness
This year's Final Four has a distinctly western flavor

April 3, 2021
Drew Timme.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Perhaps more than any other sport, college basketball is accused of "East Coast bias." Those complaints from fans of West Coast fans may be justified at times, but, generally, teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big East, Big Ten, or SEC do make up the bulk of the Final Four. That's not the case this year.

For the first time on record, all four teams in the semifinals of the Men's Division I tournament are from west of the Mississippi River, which means there will be a champion from that half of the country for the first time since 2008, when Kansas won the title.

This year's crop of contenders include No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Houston, who will square off in an all-Texas contest to start Saturday's festivities at 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS, and No. 1 Gonzaga (who hail from Spokane, Washington) and No. 11 UCLA. Those two teams are scheduled to tip off at 8:34 p.m. ET, also on CBS.

Although it's unique – the last time there were even three west-of-the-Mississippi teams in the Final Four was 1995 — the western flavor of this year's Final Four makes sense. Undefeated Gonzaga and Baylor have been the two best teams all year, and the normal eastern powers like Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Michigan State had down seasons. Meanwhile, the Pac-12, widely considered the weakest of the major power conferences in college basketball, took the tournament by storm. Even though the league had no team seeded higher than 5th in the field, four of them made the Sweet 16, and three made the Elite 8, with UCLA going on a shocking run to the Final Four.

The trend is holding true on the women's side, as well: Stanford and Arizona will face off in an all-Pac-12 title game Sunday night. Tim O'Donnell

Trump campaign
Trump campaign used 'dizzyingly complex' pre-checked boxes to reel in recurring donations amid dwindling finances

April 3, 2021

Despite deteriorating finances, the Trump campaign was able to stay afloat last year in part thanks to what amounted to "an interest-free loan from unwitting supporters at the most important juncture of the 2020 [presidential] race," a New York Times investigation found.

Reporter Shane Goldmacher writes that the campaign used pre-checked boxes, which became "dizzyingly complex" as finances worsened. If donors missed the fine print, what they thought were one-time donations wound up recurring weekly. Another pre-checked box automatically added cash to the amount given.

The Times provided details about specific cases, including one man who donated $500, but soon discovered the campaign had reeled in $3,000 from him within 30 days, depleting and freezing his bank account.

When all was said and done, the Trump campaign refunded $122 million or 10 percent of what it raised online in 2020, and Goldmacher notes the number will likely still increase. For context, the Biden campaign refunded $20.2 million, or 2.2 percent of its online donations, over the same span.

Jason Miller, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump, downplayed the refund requests and fraud complaints the campaign received, noting only 0.87 percent of transactions were subject to formal credit card disputes. But, Goldmacher writes, that 0.87 percent rate translates to 200,000 donations accounting for $19.7 million.

A fraud investigator for Wells Fargo told the Times that complaints against the Trump campaign and WinRed, the company that processed its online donations, surged around the time the recurring donation box appeared. "It started to go absolutely wild," the investigator said. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
U.S. reports 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a day for first time

April 3, 2021

For the first time since the United States' COVID-19 vaccine drive began, 4 million doses were reported administered in a single day Friday, signaling that the campaign is continuing to ramp up. BuzzFeed News' vaccination tracker shows the 7-day average of doses given is now above 3 million, another milestone for the country.

The pace of vaccinations is crucial given that COVID-19 infections are trending upwards, as well. More than 104 million people in the U.S. have now received at least one dose of the three available vaccines, while nearly 60 million people are fully vaccinated, data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Tim O'Donnell

Ukraine
Russia may be 'probing' Biden administration with troop buildup at Ukrainian border

April 3, 2021

The Biden administration could face two major international crises "at any moment," journalist and historian Anne Applebaum said Saturday. One of those would be a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, the other another Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the moment, the latter looks closer to reality, with an "unusual number" of Russian forces heading to the Ukrainian border and cease-fire agreements being violated in eastern Ukraine in recent days, Foreign Policy reports.

America and its allies are taking the threat seriously. Boris Ruge, the vice chair of the Munich Security Conference, said Saturday that "there will be a price to pay" if Russia escalates, alluding to "consequences" for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would transport natural gas from Russia to Germany.

The overarching sense is that the Kremlin wants to see how the Biden administration reacts, FP writes. "They're probing, they're trying to see what [the U.S.] is going to do, what NATO would do, what the Ukrainians would do," Jim Townsend, a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary for Europe and NATO, told FP. "Is this a jumpy administration, or is this an administration that's going to act with resolve? They're doing all these things to assess where the new administration is."

A source familiar with Ukranian military preparations told FP the assessment on the ground is that Moscow is indeed "conducting strategic posturing," but the possibility of a "sudden land grab" is real. Read more at Foreign Policy. Tim O'Donnell

