Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl collaborated on a song about living in lockdown

4:56 p.m.

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl are trying to rock us out of this pandemic.

The pair released "Eazy Sleazy," a song written and performed by Jagger, with Grohl lending his talents on drums, bass, and guitar. In just shy of four minutes, the song touches on topics like studying pandemic charts, fake applause at football games, TikTok, Zoom, Bill Gates, climate change, aliens, and hope for the future, among others. The chorus chirps the pandemic will soon "be a memory you're trying to remember to forget." But of course, that requires "shooting the vaccine, Bill Gates is in my bloodstream."

Grohl said the collaboration is "beyond a dream come true," and declared it the "song of the summer." Listen below. Taylor Watson

Medical expert: Chauvin's knee did not injure Floyd

5:33 p.m.
chauvin
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's attorneys continued their defense on Wednesday, arguing Chauvin's knee on the neck of George Floyd was not what ultimately killed him, reports The Washington Post.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May 2020 after Chauvin placed him under arrest, restraining him with his knee for more than nine minutes. Experts who testified for the prosecution previously said it was the pressure of Chauvin's knee that killed Floyd via a lack of oxygen, but David Fowler, a former Maryland chief medical examiner, testified Wednesday that none of Floyd's injuries were in areas that Chauvin's knee pressed on.

"The amount of force that was applied to Mr. Floyd was less than enough to bruise him," said Fowler, testifying that "all of Floyd's injuries were in areas that Chauvin's knee did not press on." Fowler concluded that Floyd died of a cardiac arrhythmia due to heart disease, with contributing factors, but criticized the fact that Floyd did not receive immediate medical attention to reverse his cardiac arrest.

Chauvin's lawyers have argued Floyd died as a result of drug use and underlying health issues. Chauvin is facing murder and manslaughter charges.

Read more at The Washington Post. The Week Staff

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's 5th hand surgery was a success, Gigi Hadid likely sighs in relief

4:56 p.m.

Buddy Valastro gave an update on his hand injury in an appearance on Rachael Ray.

The Cake Boss star is recovering from his fifth hand surgery following a bowling accident last September. Valastro said in the past month his hand has regained mobility and now has about 75 percent of its strength back. "I'm still in physical therapy, and you know, just doing really well," he said. Part of his healing journey was documented on TLC's Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery.

After the accident, Valastro was worried about his cake decorating career since he severely injured his dominant hand. "I might not ever be able to pipe again, you know? I don't know," he told Entertainment Tonight. But now he's proved to Ray he's still got piping skills — he demonstrated how to decorate a floral cake, just in time for Mother's Day.

While this is great news for Valastro, major fan Gigi Hadid is also no doubt thrilled. After the Cake Boss made her a bagel cake and Zayn Malik a soccer cake, she might already be discussing plans with the baker for little Khai's first birthday. Taylor Watson

Federal prosecution gives 'most comprehensive presentation' so far showing that some Capitol rioters stashed firearms

4:53 p.m.
Capitol riot.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

During a Wednesday hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told a judge that surveillance footage recorded on Jan. 7 at the Comfort Inn Ballston in Arlington, Virginia, shows an alleged member of the Oath Keepers carrying what appeared to be rifle cases, BuzzFeed News reports.

While the footage is not considered conclusive, BuzzFeed writes that Wednesday's presentation was the "most comprehensive" to date when it comes to showing that the extremist group "came prepared for violence" ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and "stashed firearms just outside of Washington, D.C., that they could easily access." The footage does not include any images of actual guns.

Before the disclosure of the surveillance video, the government "had shared little evidence other than text messages that referenced" the alleged strategy, BuzzFeed notes. While dozens of rioters have been charged with assaulting police officers during the riot, most of the incidents do not appear to involve advanced planning; the government's case against the Oath Keepers is one of the few that specifically focuses on that notion.

The man captured on video was Kenneth Harrelson. His lawyer Nina Ginsburg dismissed the idea that the footage "was proof of anything other than that Harrelson had luggage at the Comfort Inn," BuzzFeed reports. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

ABC News is getting a historic new president

4:52 p.m.
ABC
Mario Tama/Getty Images

ABC News is getting a new president, and she'll make history in the role.

Kimberly Godwin on Wednesday was named the new president of ABC News, and she's set to become the first Black person to ever lead a U.S. broadcast network's newsroom, CNN reports.

Godwin now serves as executive vice president at CBS News, and she'll be succeeding current ABC News president James Goldston, who previously stepped down after seven years. Rashida Jones last year made history when she was announced as the new president of MSNBC, becoming the first Black woman to lead one of the three major cable news networks, The New York Times notes. "Every past president of ABC News has been a white man," according to CNN.

Disney General Entertainment Content chair Peter Rice announced Godwin's hiring on Wednesday, praising her "unique experiences, strengths and strategic vision," while Godwin said she's "honored to take on this stewardship and excited for what we will achieve together." The Times noted this was one of a number of recent significant changes at major news networks, with CBS News' president also expected to depart and CNN president Jeff Zucker is planning to leave his role at the end of the year. Brendan Morrow

Biden says he spoke to Bush about decision to exit Afghanistan

3:34 p.m.

President Biden on Wednesday revealed he spoke privately with former President George W. Bush about his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan by or before Sept. 11, 2021.

Biden didn't provide any specific details about the conversation, saying only that the two, despite various political differences, are "absolutely united" in their support for the men and women in the U.S. armed forces. But the revelation was still striking, considering Bush was the commander-in-chief who oversaw the initial invasion of Afghanistan just weeks after the 9/11 attacks.

White House Secretary Jen Psaki provided a little more context regarding the phone call, adding that Biden also spoke with his old running mate former President Barack Obama about the decision (there is no indication he spoke with his immediate predecessor, former President Donald Trump.) "While we are not going to read out private conversations, [Biden] values [Bush's and Obama's] opinions and wanted them both to hear directly from him about his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan," Psaki tweeted.

The conversation wasn't the only connection between the two presidents — Biden addressed the departure in front of the same "rarely used" White House backdrop that Bush used when he announced the first U.S. airstrikes in Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago. Tim O'Donnell

Officer won't be charged in fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt during Capitol riot

2:56 p.m.
Capitol riot
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

No charges will be brought in the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Justice Department announced.

The DOJ said Wednesday that the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Babbitt during the riot will not face charges, as an investigation determined "there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution."

Babbitt was a part of the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to certify President Biden's election win. Rioters tried to break through a set of glass doors that officers had barricaded outside of the Speaker's Lobby, and when Babbitt tried to climb through one of the doors, she was shot once in her left shoulder by a Capitol Police officer, according to the DOJ. Babbitt died from her injuries after being taken to Washington Hospital Center.

Prosecutors said there was not evidence establishing that the officer "did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber," and prosecutors announced the closing of the investigation while "acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Ms. Babbitt's family."

According to The Washington Post, given the circumstances of the shooting and the "high bar" necessary to meet to establish that an officer in such a case "willfully" used more force than necessary, this outcome "was not unexpected" by experts. Brendan Morrow

The Taliban and Afghan government may both be unhappy with Biden's troop withdrawal plan

2:17 p.m.
Ashraf Ghani.
WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

On the record, Afghanistan's government appears to have accepted President Biden's decision to withdraw American troops from the country by or before Sept. 11, 2021. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Wednesday that he spoke with Biden and "respects" the decision, adding that the government's security forces are "fully capable" of defending the country in a post-U.S. era. But other reports are suggesting the decision stings.

"You cannot achieve a political settlement if you don't have a military presence," an Afghan government security official told The Wall Street Journal, referring to efforts to reach an agreement with the Taliban to end the country's decades-long conflict. "The only leverage the U.S. has over the Taliban is the presence of U.S. forces."

An Afghan official briefed on the specifics of Biden's withdrawal plan told The Washington Post the exit will "embolden" the Taliban. "It gives them a win, and neither the Afghan government or the Americans get anything in return," he said, though he did concede that the new timeline at least provides Kabul some "clarity" and a few extra months to prepare for the U.S. departure.

The Taliban, meanwhile, had expected the U.S. to stick to the May 1 withdrawal deadline agreed upon by the Trump administration, and the group has issued a warning to the Biden administration. If "foreign forces fail to exit our country on the specified date, problems will certainly be compounded and those [who] failed to comply with the agreement will be held liable," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted Wednesday, per the Post. On Tuesday, the Taliban said it would not participate in any peace negotiations until U.S. and other foreign forces are gone. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

