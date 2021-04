In what The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein called a "repudiation" of generations of conservative tax policy, President Biden pointedly claimed "trickle-down economics has never worked" during his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night.

The trickle-down theory, which has been heavily associated with former President Ronald Reagan's economic policies and is oft-criticized on the left, suggests that tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy will help stimulate the economy and eventually lead to prosperity for the rest of society.

Biden, who voted for Reagan's tax cuts when he was in the Senate, made the comment — which NBC News' Sahil Kapur writes was "an attempt to put a dagger in the Reagan era" — after noting that many billionaires in America saw their net worth increase during the coronavirus pandemic, while 20 million "working and middle class" Americans lost their jobs. Tim O'Donnell