Mass Shootings
Gunman kills 6, himself at Colorado Springs birthday party

12:04 a.m.

A gunman walked into a birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colorado, early Sunday and opened fire, killing six adults and then himself, police said. One of the victims was the gunman's girlfriend, police said. None of the children at the party were shot, but they were "crying hysterically" when police drove them away to be placed with relatives, Yenifer Reyes, a neighbor at the trailer park where the shooting occurred, told The Denver Post.

Freddy Marquez, who attended the birthday party but left early with his wife and children, told the Post that everyone at the party was extended family. The party was for his wife and her brother, Marquez said, and his wife's mom, two brothers, and three other extended family members were killed by the gunman, who he said he did not know well.

"It was Colorado's worst mass shooting since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket March 22," The Associated Press notes.

"My heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said "the tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Son turns his mom's bucket list adventure into a documentary

1:00 a.m.

When his mother called to tell him she had been fired from her job as a hotel housekeeper, Sian-Pierre Regis knew it was time for her to stop worrying about taking care of everyone else and start focusing on herself.

His mom, Rebecca Danigelis, was fired in 2016, at the age of 75. By that point, she had been working hard for decades, and Regis was concerned that without a job, she would feel adrift. "She worked her hands to the bone," Regis told CBS Evening News. "She deserved to feel joy. And that's what I wanted to give her."

Regis, a freelance journalist, had his mom share with him her bucket list — things she had always wanted to do, but couldn't because of work. Soon, they were on the road, doing everything from milking cows in Vermont to dancing in a hop-hop class to jumping out of an airplane. Regis filmed their adventures and turned the footage into a documentary called Duty Free, which is about their journey, ageism, and financial insecurity. The documentary is now in theaters and available to stream online. Catherine Garcia

vaccine deserts
In about a dozen countries, not even health care workers can get COVID-19 vaccines

12:15 a.m.
Vials of COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

There are nearly a dozen countries that have yet to receive a single COVID-19 vaccine dose, including Chad, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Eritrea, and Tanzania.

"Delays and shortages of vaccine supplies are driving African countries to slip further behind the rest of the world in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and the continent now accounts for only 1 percent of the vaccines administered worldwide," the World Health Organization said last week.

Chad, one of the world's least developed countries, has recorded 4,835 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 170 deaths. The government has expressed concerns over receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, over fears it won't protect as well against the coronavirus variant that first emerged in South Africa. The country routinely sees the temperature reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit, and could receive a shipment of Pfizer doses next month if the cold storage facilities necessary to hold the vials can be secured, The Associated Press reports.

Dr. Oumaima Djarma, an infectious disease doctor in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, told AP it is "unfair and unjust" that no one in the country — not even a single health care worker — has been able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Djarma has been pleading for vaccines "to at least protect the health workers. Everyone dies from this disease, rich or poor. Everyone must have the opportunity, the chance to be vaccinated, especially those who are most exposed."

Burkina Faso was on track to receive vaccines from a manufacturer in India, but because that country is dealing with an overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases, production has been scaled back. Chivanot Afavi, a nurse in Burkina Faso, told AP that health care workers there want COVID-19 vaccines just as much as their "colleagues around the world. No one really knows what this disease will do to us in the future." Catherine Garcia

Israel-Palestine
United States shares 'serious concerns' with Israel over planned evictions

May 9, 2021

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called his Israeli counterpart on Sunday to let him know the United States has "serious concerns" over the planned evictions of Palestinian families from homes in East Jerusalem, the White House said in a statement.

On Sunday night, clashes continued in Jerusalem between Palestinians and Israeli police, with the demonstrators, outraged over the evictions, throwing rocks and water bottles at officers, who responded with rubber bullets and stun grenades. Palestinian medics say hundreds of people have been injured in the violence.

During the call with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, Sullivan "encouraged the Israeli government to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm" amid Jerusalem Day, an Israeli national holiday marking Israel's capture of East Jerusalem in 1967.

Sullivan also made it clear that the Biden administration is committed to Israel's security and building peace and stability in the region, the White House said, with Sullivan and Ben-Shabbat both agreeing that "the launching of rocket attacks and incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israel is unacceptable and must be condemned." Catherine Garcia

reports
Report: Russian criminal group may be responsible for Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack

May 9, 2021
A Colonial Pipeline facility in Linden, New Jersey.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

A relatively new Russian criminal organization known as DarkSide may be behind the recent ransomware attack against the Colonial Pipeline, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News on Sunday.

Operated by the Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline Co., the Colonial Pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey, transporting 45 percent of the East Coast's fuel supply. It was shut down on Friday after Colonial Pipeline learned it was the target of a ransomware attack, and on Sunday, the company said its main lines are still not operating and the full system will be "back online only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations."

During an appearance on Sunday's Face the Nation, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the White House is assisting Colonial Pipeline as it works to restart its systems, and lamented that ransomware attacks are "unfortunately" becoming "more frequent. They're here to stay." A White House official told NBC News the Department of Energy is in charge of the government's response to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, and different agencies are planning for scenarios where the United States' fuel supply is targeted.

Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder of the cyber security firm CrowdStrike, told NBC News that if the cyberattack was plotted by a Russian group, "whether they work for the state or not is increasingly irrelevant, given Russia's obvious policy of harboring and tolerating cyber crime." Catherine Garcia

infrastructure
Bernie Sanders urges quick passage of infrastructure package: 'The American people want results'

May 9, 2021
Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is ready to get President Biden's infrastructure package passed, and doesn't think the public cares whether Republicans are part of the process.

"The American people want results," Sanders, the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, told Axios on HBO during an interview that aired Sunday. "And frankly, when people got a ... $1,400 check or $5,600 check for their family, they didn't say, 'Oh, I can't cash this check because it was done without any Republican votes.'"

White House aides told Axios that the broad infrastructure package is different from the recent COVID-19 relief package because it is not labeled as an emergency measure, and as such, it shouldn't be pushed through in the same way. The goal would be to get Republicans to support a smaller plan focusing on roads, bridges, and ports — securing a bipartisan victory ahead of the 2022 midterm elections — and then passing a bill with just the Democrats that would enact tax increases on corporations and the country's wealthiest families. The tax hikes, popular with most of the public, would cover repairing infrastructure.

Sanders said because the Senate is "a very slow-moving process," he would start working on getting the infrastructure package passed "immediately. If Republicans want to come on board, seriously, great. If not, we're going to do it alone." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Republicans liken GOP to Titanic, 'circular firing squad'

May 9, 2021

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) suggested he isn't pleased with the current state of the Republican Party on Sunday, telling NBC News' Chuck Todd that it "bothers me" that Republicans have to "swear fealty" to former President Donald Trump "or you get kicked out." The GOP, he said, has become a "circular firing squad where we're just attacking members of our party instead of focusing on solving problems" or debating the Biden administration on policy.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), another Republican who isn't afraid to criticize Trump, had a different analogy for his party: the Titanic. "We're ... in the middle of this slow sink," he told CBS News' John Dickerson, later arguing that many of his colleagues are trying to move on too quickly from reckoning with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Minneapolis Fed president explains why economists likely overshot on April jobs report

May 9, 2021

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari doesn't think people should "overreact" to the disappointing April jobs report, but he acknowledged the "bottom line" is that "we are still somewhere between 8 and 10 million jobs below where we were before" the coronavirus pandemic struck. "We still are in a deep hole," he told CBS News' John Dickerson on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation. "And we still need to do everything we can to put those folks back to work more quickly."

So how did economists' predictions miss by so much? Kashkari explained that the pandemic "is unlike any other shock in our lifetimes" because the economic recovery relies so heavily on individuals' assessments of personal safety. "It's very hard to model that out," Kashkari said, noting that people have spent so much time "conditioning" themselves to take precautions. Now, though, "we have to start to change what we've been telling people," he said, agreeing with an earlier point from former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. "People feeling safe about the virus" will ultimately drive the economic recovery, Kashkari said. Tim O'Donnell

