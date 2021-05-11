It wasn't all bad
Through repurposing, this company keeps millions of pounds of waste out of landfills every year

12:53 a.m.
Rope.
iStock

RepurposedMaterials gives new life to commercial waste that is otherwise bound for the landfill.

The Denver company estimates that every year, it keeps 3 million pounds of refuse out of dumps across the United States. Its founder, Damon Carson, accepts all kinds of industrial waste — think hundreds of pounds of rope, used fire hoses, and street-sweeper bristles — and connects these castoff items to new owners.

The bristles, for example, can be put out in a field so livestock can use them as backscratchers, and the fire hoses can be used as bumpers to protect boat docks. Recycling takes energy, while repurposing does not, so RepurposedMaterials makes sure the items stay in their original forms. "Why grind something up," Carson asked Popular Science, "why melt something down, if it still has value?"

On average, about once a week Carson will receive an item he's never had before — recently, it was ceramic paper — and he gets to work learning about the product and then finding the right new owner. Carson got the idea to start RepurposedMaterials while working in the trash business, and saw up close how wasteful people can be, throwing away perfectly good items like windows still wrapped in factory plastic. Since then, he has found that even if it doesn't seem like it, every discarded item that comes his way has value. Read more at Popular Science. Catherine Garcia

Discoveries
Archaeologists uncover 'extraordinary' Neanderthal remains in Italian cave

1:57 a.m.
Neanderthal remains found in an Italian cave.
Emanuele Antonio Minerva/Italian Culture Ministry via AP

In a cave south of Rome, archaeologists recently found the remains of nine Neanderthals, an "extraordinary discovery that will be the talk of the world," Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said.

Archaeologists began excavating the Guattari Cave in San Felice Circeo in 2019, 80 years after a Neanderthal skull was found inside. Because of either an earthquake or landslide, the cave was closed off, and the inside is preserved as it was 50,000 years ago, NPR reports. The archaeologists found skulls, skull and bone fragments, and teeth, with the oldest remains from 90,000 to 100,000 years ago; the rest likely date back 50,000 to 68,000 years, the Italian Cultural Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry described the cave as "one of the most significant places in the world for the history of Neanderthals," and said archaeologists also uncovered the fossilized remains of elephants, hyenas, rhinoceros, and giant deer. Catherine Garcia

2021 elections
Virginia Republicans choose wealthy newcomer Glenn Youngkin as gubernatorial nominee

1:29 a.m.
Glenn Youngkin
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

More than 30,000 delegates around Virginia voted Sunday to pick the Republican nominees for statewide office, and by Monday night, two of three nominations were settled. Glenn Youngkin, the former CEO of the Carlyle Group private equity firm who campaigned as a "conservative Christian outsider," beat six other candidates to win the gubernatorial nomination, and Del. Jason Miyares narrowly won the attorney general race Sunday. The lieutenant governor ballots are still being counted.

Republicans have not won statewide office in Virginia since 2009. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is barred by state law from seeking a second consecutive term, and Democrats will pick their nominees in a June 8 primary. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is considered the frontrunner.

Youngkin, like all the other GOP gubernatorial candidates, embraced the politics of former President Donald Trump, though he was more nuanced than some of his rivals. He made "election integrity" a centerpiece of his campaign. Election security was certainly an issue among the GOP candidates; Youngkin hired his own private security guards to stand outside the room with the ballots, until hotel security escorted them out.

State Sen. Amanda Chase (R), a far-right candidate more closely aligned with Trump, was the second-to-last candidate standing in the GOP's ranked-choice voting system. "She has suggested she might run as an independent if she feels like the nomination process was unfair," The Washington Post reports. The hard-right runner up in the attorney general race, Chuck Smith, demanded a recount.

Youngkin's own "enthusiasm for Trump is a tightrope walk in a state where the former president remains popular with the GOP base but not with the electorate as a whole, having lost elections here by more than 5 points in 2016 and 10 points last year," The Associated Press notes. Republicans are hopeful that Youngkin, who has already loaned more than $5 million to his campaign, does better in the suburbs.

"It seems to me that Youngkin, who has the most minimal record but is clearly a very good retail politician and has almost unlimited resources, will be able to run the most effective campaign of the Republican candidates," veteran Virginia political analyst Bob Holsworth told AP. Peter Weber

Golden State
California's Newsom announces $76 billion budget surplus, rebate checks for Californians earning up to $75,000

12:21 a.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Monday that California surprisingly amassed a $75.7 billion budget surplus last year, and he will propose using some of that windfall for direct payments to state residents earning up to $75,000 a year. Last year, California officials warned about facing a budget deficit of up to $50 billion, but a combination of federal pandemic aid and capital gains taxes from wealthy California stock market investors filled state coffers.

Newsom's proposal requires approval from the state Legislature, but the chairs of the budget committees in the Democratic-controlled state Senate and Assembly joined Newsom for his announcement, suggesting the Legislature is on board. The governor's plan would send $600 to anybody earning up to $75,000 who did not get a check in an earlier round of state stimulus payments aimed at people earning up to $30,000 a year. Newsom also proposed an additional $500 for $75,000-and-under households with children and $500 for undocumented immigrants.

H.D. Palmer, a spokesman for California's Department of Finance, said the state is required to give some money back to taxpayers under a 1979 constitutional amendment, California is $16 billion above the threshold, and Newsom could delay the payments but has decided to do the rebates now to hasten the post-pandemic recovery. Half that surplus, or $8.1 billion, will go toward the rebates, while the other half, per law, will go to public schools.

A handful of Republicans trying to unseat Newsom in a likely recall election accused him of trying to curry favor with voters. Newsom's GOP critics generally favored the rebate policy, though.

The tax rebates are part of $100 billion in stimulus spending Newsom is proposing this week. He also wants to spend $5.2 billion to help with unpaid rent from the past year — a proposal supported by landlords — and $2 billion for past-due utility bills. Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department said Monday that California will receive $27 billion from the federal coronavirus spending package. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
WHO: Coronavirus variant 1st detected in India is of global concern

May 10, 2021
Ambulances and paramedics in India.
Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Monday announced that B.1.617, the coronavirus variant first identified in India, is of global concern.

Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of WHO's coronavirus response, said that there is "some available information to suggest some increased transmissibility of B.1.617," and more research is needed to determine whether COVID-19 vaccines are as effective against this variant. There are three other variants of global concern: the strains first detected in Britain, South Africa, and Brazil.

B.1.617 was first detected in India in October. The country is now experiencing a devastating COVID-19 outbreak, with hundreds of thousands of new cases reported every day. On Saturday, India recorded 4,187 deaths — the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic. Many believe that the actual number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths is much higher than what has been reported. Catherine Garcia

space stuff
NASA's OSIRIS-REx headed back to Earth with asteroid rubble

May 10, 2021

OSIRIS-REx made history last fall when it touched down on the asteroid Bennu, and now, the NASA spacecraft is on its way back to Earth with some souvenirs from the trip.

OSIRIS-REx started the two-year journey back home on Monday, carrying rubble it collected from the surface of Bennu, an asteroid believed to be as tall as the Empire State Building and 4.5 billion years old. This was NASA's first mission to try to get a piece of an asteroid, and principal scientist Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona told The Associated Press it is estimated that OSIRIS-REx is holding between half a pound and a pound of rubble — much more than the goal of two ounces.

The spacecraft was launched in September 2016, and orbited Bennu for two years, sending back "new and exciting images and data," Lauretta said. The samples are set to arrive in a capsule dropping in Utah on Sept. 24, 2023, and the rubble could help scientists better understand how planets were formed and life began on Earth. Catherine Garcia

gop drama
Kevin McCarthy tells House Republicans to 'anticipate' a vote on Cheney Wednesday

May 10, 2021
Kevin McCarthy.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

In a letter sent to his Republican colleagues on Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that after having conversations with "so many of you in recent days," it's clear there needs to be a "change" in GOP leadership, and "as such, you should anticipate a vote on recalling the conference chair this Wednesday."

The position is now held by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), but over the last few weeks, there has been an internal push to vote her out and replace her with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.). Stefanik's voting record is more moderate than Cheney's, but she is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, while Cheney is not.

It's Cheney's criticism of Trump, his false claims of election fraud, and his incitement of a mob ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that has led many Republicans to want her removed from the conference chair role, making it ironic that McCarthy wrote in his letter that the GOP is a "big tent party," and "unlike the left, we embrace free thought and debate."

McCarthy, who confirmed during an interview with Fox News on Sunday that he supports Stefanik as the new conference chair, said he wants Republicans to gain control of the House in 2022, and "if we are to succeed in stopping the radical Democrat agenda from destroying our country, these internal conflicts need to be resolved so as to not detract from the efforts of our collective team." Catherine Garcia

Solving COVID
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15

May 10, 2021
A vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Justin Tallis-Pool/Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents age 12 to 15.

Pfizer has said clinical trials show its COVID-19 vaccine to be 100 percent effective in this age group. The vaccine already has been approved for people age 16 and up.

The approval sets the stage for many middle schoolers and young high school students to be vaccinated before the next school year. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must also approve the authorization before vaccinations for the age group can begin. The Week Staff

