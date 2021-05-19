R.I.P.
Edit

Paul Mooney, comedian and Richard Pryor Show writer, dies at 79

2:01 p.m.
Paul Mooney
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images for TV Land

Tributes are pouring in for Paul Mooney, who's being remembered as a "giant" of comedy.

The comedian and writer died on Wednesday at his home in Oakland, California, after suffering a heart attack, his representative confirmed to Variety.

Mooney is perhaps best known for his work with Richard Pryor, as he was head writer on The Richard Pryor Show and worked on several of Pryor's albums and Saturday Night Live sketches, Variety notes. He also wrote for Chappelle's Show and had a recurring role on the Dave Chappelle sketch series as Negrodamus, and he wrote for numerous other shows including In Living Color, Good Times, and Sanford and Son.

Speaking to TMZ, Chappelle honored Mooney as "one of the best that ever did it," adding that his "his legacy will live forever."

Viola Davis also paid tribute to Mooney as a "comedy legend," writing that he was "both funny and poignant" and that she was "so happy to have witnessed [his] genius live," while filmmaker Ava DuVernay reflected on how the "comedy giant" spoke "freely and fearlessly about feelings and experiences others found difficult to express" on his album Race. Comedian and CNN host W. Kamau Bell shared his memories of opening for Mooney, writing that doing so "was a master class" and honoring him as "one of the greats," and comedian Ron Funches also wrote that he "learned so much" from Mooney, a "legend."

A tweet from Mooney's official Twitter account on Wednesday thanked fans "from the bottom of all of our hearts," adding, "To all in love with this great man .. many thanks." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Edit

Why is the Israel lobby attacking Ilhan Omar?

1:27 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Ongoing Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardment of the Gaza Strip have killed hundreds of civilians. At time of writing, at least 213 Gazans had been killed, including 61 children, and the territory's beleaguered hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties. As Amira Haas reports at Haaretz, several individual homes have been bombed in the middle of the night with no warning — suggesting a deliberate intent to wipe out entire families, since the Israeli military has detailed information on Gaza residents and has provided evacuation warnings in other instances. Meanwhile, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, but because almost all of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, only 12 Israelis have been killed, including one child.

Israel's actions have inspired unusually stark condemnations from left-wing Democratic members of Congress, including (but not limited to) Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In response, the leading pro-Israel lobbying organization in the U.S., the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent thousands of dollars on Facebook attack ads with the faces of Omar and Ocasio-Cortez superimposed on pictures of Hamas rockets — all but implying they are in league with the group:

These ads are plainly dishonest (though not as bad as the 2019 ads that said Omar was "maybe more sinister" than ISIS, for which AIPAC apologized). In a recent speech, Omar condemned both Israeli bombing and Hamas rockets: "I understand, on a deeply human level, the pain and the anguish families are feeling in Palestine — and in Israel — at this moment … whether rocket attacks or air strikes, violence does nothing to make people more secure." Ocasio-Cortez has also said Hamas' actions are "condemnable[.]"

Their criticism is focused primarily on Israel because that country is committing the overwhelming majority of the violence against civilians in the conflict, and because it receives both enormous subsidies and diplomatic protection from the U.S. government. America has little leverage over Hamas, but could easily pressure Israel into accepting a proposed ceasefire from Hamas it has so far rejected, or ending the occupation that is at the root of the conflict. One wonders why AIPAC feels the need to single out these two women of color (one of whom is a Muslim) and misrepresent what they are saying. Ryan Cooper

nightmare on binge street
Edit

Netflix to experiment with a 'binge-viewing movie event'

12:19 p.m.

Netflix is about to blur the line between streaming movies and television even further.

The streamer announced Wednesday it will release all three films in a new horror trilogy, Fear Street, over three consecutive weeks this July, Variety reports.

Based on the books by R.L. Stine, the movies take place in three separate time periods across 300 years. The first installment, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, will debut on July 2, followed by Fear Street Part 2: 1978 a week later on July 9 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 16. The movies were all directed by Leigh Janiak and filmed at once over one summer.

"It's kind of a hybrid," Janiak told The New York Times. "It's kind of a new thing. It's a mix between a traditional movie and what would be considered traditional TV: Each installment, each part, tells its own story but it's also very connected to the next piece. That is a very exciting thing for me as a filmmaker."

Producer Peter Chernin told the Times that given that binge-viewing has "come to dominate television and it changed the way people thought about content," the "idea of having a binge-viewing movie event seemed exciting to me." A trailer for Fear Street that debuted Wednesday advertised this as a "film trilogy event." The Times, which described this as a new "experiment" for Netflix, notes the films were originally set to be released by 20th Century Fox, but the trilogy was sold to the streamer in 2020.

It's certainly unusual to see a whole trilogy of movies start and end within the same month. But between this release plan and television showrunners often declaring their series to actually be more like "six-hour movies," it seems the trend of film becoming more like TV and TV becoming more like film isn't slowing down. Brendan Morrow

Cheney's last stand
Edit

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

12:05 p.m.

Controversy-laden Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ranked more favorably with GOP voters than Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a survey following Cheney's ouster from her House leadership position last week, per Morning Consult.

Only 15 percent of polled GOP voters held a favorable view of Cheney after her removal. On the other hand, 23 and 27 percent of GOP voters reported a favorable view of Gaetz and Greene, respectively, despite both battling serious controversies of their own — Gaetz for his potential violation of child sex trafficking laws, which he denies, and Greene for, among others, her "verbal assault" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Notably, Cheney's "favorability rating among Republicans matches the share who dislike Trump," Morning Consult writes.

In a previous survey of registered voters, 43 percent of Republicans held an unfavorable view of Cheney before the ouster. That number rose to 53 percent following her removal. Among all surveyed voters, however, the Wyoming Republican's ratings — both favorable and unfavorable — remained rather consistent from before the ouster to after, Morning Consult reports, so it seems she's only lost ground among Republicans. Interestingly enough, Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), enjoyed a 12 percent increase in favorability among Republican voters after her appointment.

Morning Consult polled 1,992 registered voters, including 652 GOP voters, from May 14-17 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively. Previously, it surveyed 1,994 registered voters from May 7-9, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult. Brigid Kennedy

cyberattack
Edit

Colonial Pipeline CEO defends decision to pay hackers ransom

12:03 p.m.
Colonial pipeline.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joseph Blount, the CEO of Colonial Pipeline Co. acknowledges he made a "highly controversial decision" by authorizing a $4.4 million ransom payment (reportedly made in the form of bitcoin) after hackers had breached the company's system, but he ultimately felt he had no choice, he told The Wall Street Journal.

Executives were reportedly initially unsure of both the scale of the cyberattack and how long it would take to get the pipeline, which provides around 45 percent of the East Coast's fuel supply, up and running again, so Blount determined the risk of a prolonged shutdown was too great to ignore, despite the fact that the FBI advises companies not to pay when hit with ransomware (the agency says the money supports "a booming criminal marketplace," the Journal notes).

"I didn't make [the decision] lightly," Blount said. "I will admit that I wasn't comfortable seeing money go out the door to people like this. But it was the right thing to do for the country." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

capitol riot aftermath
Edit

McConnell announces opposition to Jan. 6 commission

11:30 a.m.
Mitch McConnell.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will oppose House Democrats' proposal for a commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he announced Wednesday "after careful consideration." That was widely expected, but he did surprise some observers Tuesday when he sounded more open to backing the bill than he previously had. Ultimately, though, McConnell landed on the opinion that the proposed legislation is "slanted and unbalanced" in favor of Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sounds unlikely to be deterred by the news, saying he will put the bill up for a vote on the Senate floor no matter what, though he didn't provide a timeline. "Republicans can let their constituents know, are they on the side of truth?," he said.

There is some speculation that enough Republicans will stray from McConnell in this instance for the bill to pass. Tim O'Donnell

'no more stigma'
Edit

Billy Porter reveals he was diagnosed HIV-positive in 2007

10:36 a.m.
Billy Porter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Award-winning actor Billy Porter has revealed he's been living with HIV for 14 years.

Porter, who became the first openly gay Black man to win a lead drama actor Emmy for his role on Pose, in a new Hollywood Reporter piece opened up for the first time about being diagnosed HIV-positive in 2007.

"The shame of that time compounded with the shame that had already [accumulated] in my life silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years," Porter says. "HIV-positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God's punishment."

The Kinky Boots star describes being uncertain he could "have a life and a career" if people knew about his diagnosis, fearing it would "just be another way for people to discriminate against me in an already discriminatory profession," so for years, he "tried to block it out." But he describes the experience of revealing his diagnosis to his mother for the first time by saying it "felt like a hand was holding my heart clenched for years — for years — and it's all gone," adding, "The truth is the healing."

Porter's character on Pose is also HIV-positive, and he says the show provided an opportunity "to say everything that I wanted to say through a surrogate." According to the Reporter, though, no one involved with Pose was aware of Porter's diagnosis.

"There's no more stigma — let's be done with that," Porter says. "It's time. I’ve been living it and being in the shame of it for long enough. And I'm sure this will follow me. I'm sure this is going to be the first thing everybody says, 'HIV-positive blah, blah, blah.' OK. Whatever. It's not the only thing I am. I'm so much more than that diagnosis. And if you don't want to work with me because of my status, you're not worthy of me." Brendan Morrow

Watch this
Edit

Jennifer Hudson transforms into Aretha Franklin in the stunning trailer for Respect

10:27 a.m.

Alexa, show me Jennifer Hudson's next Oscar.

On Wednesday, a new trailer dropped for the forthcoming, long-awaited biopic about Aretha Franklin, and fans are already stunned by Hudson's transformation into the Queen of Soul. The movie, out in August, is called Respect (though you're allowed to pronounce it "R-E-S-P-E-C-T"), and it will also star Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, and Mary J. Blige. "Anyone who has to sing in this movie can actually sing … Everybody has a Tony!" director Liesl Tommy previously told Entertainment Weekly, noting that all the performances were filmed live.

Hudson reportedly spoke "weekly" with Franklin about the role before the singer's death in 2018, but Aretha's blessing dates back to a conversation the pair had following Hudson's Oscar-winning role in Dreamgirls in 2006. Hudson recalled, "We met in New York, and one of the first things she said to me was 'You're gonna win another Oscar for playing me, right?'" Chills. Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.