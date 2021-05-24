let him go
Biden calls for release of Belarusian opposition journalist

10:12 p.m.
President Biden.
President Biden on Monday called for an investigation into Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko forcing a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk so authorities could arrest a dissident journalist onboard, saying the incident was "outrageous" and a "direct affront to international norms."

The plane was on its way from Greece to Lithuania when a fighter jet was summoned to escort it to the Minsk airport. Once the plane landed, the journalist, 26-year-old Roman Protasevich, was detained. He is the co-founder of an opposition news outlet that reported on last year's demonstrations against Lukashenko amid the country's contested presidential election. Protasevich went into exile in Lithuania a few years ago, and Belarusian authorities accused him of inciting hatred and mass disorder; if convicted, he faces 12 years in prison.

Biden said the United States "condemns in the strongest possible terms both the diversion of the plane and the subsequent removal and arrest" of Protasevich, and will "continue to stand with the people of Belarus" as they demand "democracy, respect for human rights, and the preservation of fundamental freedoms."

Video surfaced on Monday showing Protasevich delivering what appeared to be a coerced message about his conditions in detention and the allegations made against him. Biden called the recording and Protasevich's arrest "shameful assaults on both political dissent and the freedom of the press. The United States joins countries around the world in calling for his release, as well as for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners who are being unjustly detained by the [Belarusian] regime." Catherine Garcia

anti-social media
Under new Florida law, social media companies can be fined for banning political candidates

8:59 p.m.
Ron DeSantis.
In response to Facebook and Twitter suspending former President Donald Trump from their platforms, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed a law that fines social media companies that permanently ban political candidates in the state and makes it easier for Floridians to sue the businesses.

This is the first state law that regulates how a tech company moderates speech, and a legal challenge is expected. DeSantis, a Trump supporter, said in a statement that with this new law, "if Big Tech censors enforce rules inconsistently, to discriminate in favor of the dominant Silicon Valley ideology, they will now be held accountable."

The law makes it illegal for a social media company to ban any candidate for state office for more than 14 days, tacking on a $250,000 daily fine, and they must now also clearly state why they decide to remove or leave up content. There is an exception: The law does not apply to companies that own a theme park or entertainment venue larger than 25 acres. Florida is home to Walt Disney World, owned by Disney, and Comcast's Universal Orlando Resort.

Democrats, Libertarians, and tech groups are pushing back, The New York Times reports, arguing that the law violates the companies' First Amendment rights. "It's the government telling private entities how to speak," Carl Szabo, vice president of the trade association NetChoice, told the Times. "In general, it's a gross misreading of the First Amendment."

Trump was suspended from multiple social media platforms in the wake of the Capitol insurrection, and the National Conference of State Legislatures says that so far this year, more than 100 bills have been introduced nationwide targeting how social media companies moderate users. In most cases, nothing came of the bill, but there is a proposal now being debated in Texas, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia

sanctions
EU to impose sanctions on Belarus following forced landing of plane

7:14 p.m.
The Ryanair plane forced to land in Minsk on Sunday.
European Union leaders on Monday agreed to impose new economic sanctions against Belarus, after the country's authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko forced a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk on Sunday so authorities could arrest Roman Protasevich, a dissident journalist on board.

Already, there are sanctions in place against Lukashenko and other top officials in response to the violent crackdown on protesters last year during Belarus' disputed presidential election. Protasevich is the co-founder and former editor of the NEXTA Telegram channel, one of the few opposition outlets still in existence following the demonstrations. Protasevich has been living in Lithuania, and was accused of inciting hatred and mass disorder; he faces 12 years in prison if convicted.

In addition to sanctions, the EU leaders want planes to steer clear of Belarusian airspace and ban Belarus' national airline from flying over or into any EU territories. Lukashenko's move was "the test of the West," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told The Washington Post on Monday. "But it was also a show of force and confidence to his own people and the opposition: 'Look, I can come and get you anyway.' This is an inter-European flight, from Athens to Vilnius, with a European company performing the flight, with a person who is under European protection because he is an opposition activist. This is a direct attack against Europe."

Lithuanian authorities are working to determine whether anyone else — like Russia — was involved in forcing the plane to divert to Minsk, and want to know the whereabouts of three passengers who got off the plane at the airport but didn't get back on. "This was a major operation," a senior European official told the Post. "These were skilled professionals, skilled guys on board."

A video appeared on Telegram Monday evening featuring Protasevich delivering what was seemingly a coerced message, with the journalist saying he was being treated "as correctly as possible" and cooperated by giving "confessional testimony about the fact of organizing mass riots in the city of Minsk." Catherine Garcia

so fetch
Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting

4:19 p.m.
Lindsay Lohan
In the latest evidence that we've all accidentally traveled back in time to the year 2003 following the return of Bennifer, Lindsay Lohan is about to star in a new movie.

Lohan will return to acting with a new Christmas romantic comedy at Netflix, Variety reports. In the film, the Mean Girls star plays a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident," says Netflix.

Lohan's most recent film was the horror-thriller Among the Shadows, which was released in 2019 but actually wrapped production years earlier in 2016, per Slashfilm. Before that, her last feature was 2013's The Canyons.

Back on New Year's Eve 2019, Lohan said she hoped to soon "start filming again" and planned on "taking back the life that I worked so hard for," though she later told David Spade she had a particular film in mind that she hoped to return with: a sequel to Mean Girls.

"I should probably get back to doing movies at some point," Lohan told InStyle in 2020. "I think I was hanging on to Mean Girls for a really long time. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina Fey, and the whole crew again, and Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that. But that's all in their hands, really."

It may not be a Mean Girls sequel, but according to Variety, Lohan's triumphant return is set to start production this November. Could the Lohanaissance be upon us? Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Pfizer is testing a COVID-19 booster and pneumococcal vaccine combo

4:03 p.m.
Pfizer vaccine.
Pfizer has administered its first round of shots in a new study analyzing the "coadministration" of its pneumococcal vaccine candidate and a third "booster dose" of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the company announced on Monday.

The study, which focuses on fully-vaccinated adults over age 65, is intended to nail down the safety of the combined vaccines, and will evaluate immune responses produced by the vaccines when administered together, said Pfizer. The pneumococcal candidate itself is aimed at protecting adults "against 20 serotypes responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia," writes Reuters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had previously advised COVID-19 vaccinations be administered alone, Reuters reports. Now, after "experience with non-COVID vaccines," co- or same day administration has been deemed safe.

Read more at Reuters. Brigid Kennedy

belarusian break
Belarus' forced flight diversion suggests country is 'prepared for a total break with Europe'

2:06 p.m.
Alexander Lukashenko.
Belarus' forced diversion of a Ryanair flight, which has been labeled a state-sponsored hijacking by many in the international community, suggests the country's President Alexander Lukashenko is "prepared for a total break with Europe," The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum writes.

Unlike other authoritarian regimes, such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, and China, Applebaum argues, Lukashenko has "few levers of influence abroad," so the fact that he was "willing to falsely detain and possibly endanger a European-owned, European-registered airplane carrying mostly European Union citizens from one EU nation [Greece] to another [Lithuania]" to arrest a dissident Belarusian journalist strongly hints that he wasn't too concerned about how Brussels would respond, despite the fact that Belarus sits on the EU's border.

Instead, Applebaum continues, it means Lukashenko "is completely confident of Russian economic and political support." As she notes, he's already received some unsurprising praise from Kremlin allies and officials. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

The second gentleman
The #DougHive made a Doug Emhoff Facebook group

1:38 p.m.
Emhoff and Harris
He's not a pop star, or an actor, or a traditional politician, for that matter. But much like any celebrity, he has an online following of loyal fans.

With over 800 members and counting, "Doug Emhoff, Esquire: Our Second Gentleman" is a Facebook group dedicated to the life and times of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former entertainment lawyer and husband to Vice President Kamala Harris. As part of the #DougHive, members use the page to chronicle "nearly every move Emhoff makes," writes Politico, posting everything from articles and tweets to photos of the second gentleman with his children. When a video of Emhoff blowing kisses to Harris at last month's joint session of Congress went viral, a group member shared the interaction and lauded him as "a true gent!!"

"He lets [Harris] lead. That's quite remarkable to see," said member Danielle Garrett to Politico. "And the fact that he's a white male married to this strong Black woman, I think he knows what that means."

Apparently, he does. According to aides, Mr. Emhoff understands his role as second gentleman runs counter to "outdated gender stereotypes." And he knows "how important it is" for America to see "a man fully embrace the concept of being a supportive husband to a powerful woman," writes Politico.

More at Politico. Brigid Kennedy

Opinion
The other problem with Marjorie Taylor Greene's Nazi analogy

1:33 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

The decision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to retain a mask mandate for representatives who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 is just like the Holocaust, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claimed in a television appearance Friday. "We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said, "and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

It's not, and Greene has been widely upbraided for her remarks, including by several fellow Republicans. Many of these condemnations rightly focused on how Greene's words trivialize unthinkable suffering: "Comparing wearing masks to the abuse of the Holocaust is a not-so-subtle diminution of the horrors experienced by millions," said former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) in a representative critique.

That's certainly true, but there's another problem with the Nazi analogy, too: Once you analogize your enemy to Adolf Hitler, you have all but invited violence. "There's nowhere to go from Hitler," observes journalist Matt Taibbi in Hate Inc., his book on political media. "It's a rhetorical dead end. Argument is over at that point. If you go there, you're now absolving your audiences of all moral restraint, because who wouldn't kill Hitler?"

As Taibbi's brief accounting of recent use of this metaphor reiterates, Greene is far from alone in her indefensible jump to the Hitler comparison. In his days as a Fox News pundit in the early 2000s, Glenn Beck was particularly bad about this. Turning his fire leftward, Taibbi argues that, a decade later, the center-left media's "conventional wisdom was that [former President Donald] Trump was Hitler" and all his voters were "racist, white nationalist traitor-Nazis." From either side, the Nazi analogy is a "sweeping, debate-ending dictum," Taibbi concludes, and in "the fight against Hitler, everything is permitted."

I suppose one might fairly analogize a present-day genocide to the Holocaust, but in that case, an analogy hardly seems necessary. In domestic politics, however, the Nazi metaphor should be used with extreme parsimony, if at all. That's particularly true in a time like ours, when our norms against political violence are already under strain. Bonnie Kristian

