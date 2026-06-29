Break point: the Wimbledon finances row explained

The leading players welcomed ‘constructive meetings’ with Wimbledon but issues remain behind the scenes

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Jannik Sinner
Several star names including last year's male winner Jannik Sinner had planned to limit their contractual media commitments to a symbolic 15 minutes per match day
(Image credit: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

Wimbledon fortnight is underway with a record prize pot of £64.2 million, but this has done little to assuage the sport’s “increasingly mutinous” players, said The Observer.

﻿Tennis is “having a moment”. It's jettisoned its “gentlemanly image” to become a “global cultural phenomenon”, but this also means its stars want a “bigger slice of the pie”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 