Ben Stokes: a great England captain’s last hurrah

New Zealand Test provided a fitting farewell for a flawed but gifted player who presided over a new era in English cricket

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England captain Ben Stokes is applauded by teammates after the 3rd Rothesay Test Match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge
Teammates applaud Stokes after the 3rd Test Match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Monday
(Image credit: Gareth Copley / Getty Images)

The career of Ben Stokes has been littered with “extraordinary scenes”, said Ali Martin in The Guardian – and there was a final one last Sunday, on his penultimate day as an England cricketer. At 3.27pm on the fourth day of the third Test against New Zealand, Stokes was “about to start the 11th over of another marathon spell”, when a “ripple of applause” broke out around Trent Bridge.

That morning, the England captain had told his teammates that he’d be retiring from internationals at the end of the Test – and the news had just been made public. Now that the crowd were “in on the secret”, they rose as one to roar their “champion all-rounder” as he hurtled towards the crease. “And then it happened.” Stokes’s delivery found the edge of Zak Foulkes’s bat, and “flew low into the hands of Harry Brook at second slip”.

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