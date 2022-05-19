The Sri Lankan fuel crisis, explained

On Monday, Sri Lanka's new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, warned that the South Asian country is almost out of gasoline and the "next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives." This is just the latest crisis unfolding in Sri Lanka, where anti-government protesters are taking to the streets amid the worst economic downturn since Sri Lanka gained independence in 1948. Here's everything you need to know:

What triggered Sri Lanka's economic downturn?

Experts say this crisis didn't start overnight. Murtaza Jafferjee, chair of the Sri Lankan think tank Advocata Institute, told CNN that over the last 10 years, the government had to borrow massive amounts of money from foreign lenders to fund public services. At the same time, agriculture took a hit due to heavy monsoons and a government ban on chemical fertilizers. The COVID-19 pandemic compounded problems, and in an attempt to stimulate the economy, taxes were cut. This did more harm than good, with the government losing revenue and having to turn to its foreign exchange reserves to pay off its debt; in 2018, the reserves were at $6.9 billion, and that number has dropped to nearly zero today.

Why is there a gas shortage?

Most of the fuel in Sri Lanka is imported, and because of the country's economic crisis, there isn't enough money to pay for shipments; Wickremesinghe said on Monday. The government does not have even $5 million to import gasoline. Oil prices are also rising, making the situation more dire. There hasn't been cooking gas for several weeks, The New York Times reports, and gas stations keep having to turn customers away due to a lack of fuel.

There are fuel ships anchored offshore, just waiting for the cargos to be paid for, and Wickremesinghe said an Indian credit line would be used to purchase two shipments of gasoline and two shipments of diesel. This will help alleviate the fuel shortage temporarily, but Wickremesinghe made it clear that the next few months "will be the most difficult ones of our lives. We must prepare ourselves to make some sacrifices and face the challenges of this period."

Why was Wickremesinghe appointed as prime minister?

The economic downturn has led to soaring inflation and shortages of foreign currency and essentials like food and medicine. Protesters began to make their way through the streets of Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, in late March, calling on the government to do something about these issues. Most of the demonstrations were peaceful, but last week, backers of then-Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stormed the main anti-government protest site, sparking days of violence between protesters, government supporters, and law enforcement, Al Jazeera reports.