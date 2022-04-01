Stephen Colbert pictures Putin buying Russia's Ukraine propaganda, Seth Meyers ties in Cawthorn's orgies

"Tonight marks five weeks since the start of Russia's failed invasion of Ukraine," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. "But Vladimir Putin may not be aware of just how bad his invasion is going, because new intelligence suggests that Putin's advisers misinformed him on Ukraine. Well, Putin's clearly a victim of his own pro-Russian propaganda. I mean, he doesn't even know that Russia lost Rocky IV."

The Late Show took a stab at depicting Putin falling for his own Ukraine propaganda.

Late Night's Seth Meyers, meanwhile, took a distant look at the continued fallout from Rep. Madison Cawthorn's (R-N.C.) D.C. "sexual get-together" and cocaine allegations and why Republicans are so much more upset about that than the seven-hour gap in former President Donald Trump's phone logs during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Cawthorn's GOP orgies-and-cocaine allegations are clearly "one of the weirdest political scandals in recent memory," and "the funniest part of this whole thing is the uproar it's caused within the GOP caucus among Republican members of Congress who are now getting questions about it, including questions from their own spouses," Meyers said. "This is exactly what they deserve," but it's also "so telling that this is the scandal that has Republicans up in arms — not, for example, the bombshell revelation" about Trump's missing call logs and blanket denial of using burner phones, even though "a bunch of people immediately came out and said, 'Yeah, no, he definitely used burner phones.'"

Yeah, Trump "has probably flushed more phones than he's kept," but "Trump isn't the only one looking guilty," Samantha Bee said on Full Frontal, recapping the "nuts" and "thirsty" text messages Supreme Court wife Ginni Thomas sent to Mark Meadows in support of overturning the election.

"The revelation about Ginni Thomas' activities have sparked outrage from Democrats, who are pulling out the big guns by sending a whole entire letter to the Supreme Court," Bee said, but there's little they can do because the Supreme Court makes its own rules. "It is absolutely bonkers to expect Clarence Thomas to recuse himself just because it's the right thing to do — doing the worst possible thing is Thomas' whole deal," she said. "The Justice Department needs to pursue a full investigation into whether Trump and his allies committed crimes in connection with Jan. 6," because if it doesn't, Republicans will succeed next time.