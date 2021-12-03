Americans love a powerful Supreme Court, but it's not good for us

Americans love courts. Despite the jokes about sending attorneys to the bottom of the sea, legal disputes and judicial decisions play an outsize role in the national imagination, as they have for centuries. In Democracy in America, Alexis de Tocqueville noted "[t]here is virtually no political question in the United States that does not sooner or later resolve itself into a judicial question." Because Americans are disproportionately represented by lawyers acting under a Constitution written mostly by lawyers that provides endless fodder for legal wrangling, Tocqueville said, "the language of the judiciary becomes the vulgar language. Thus the legal spirit, born in law schools and courtrooms, gradually spreads beyond their walls. It infiltrates all of society, as it were, filtering down to the lowest ranks, with the result that in the end all the people acquire some of the habits and tastes of the magistrate." That was 1835. Imagine if Tocqueville's contemporaries had the chance to watch The Good Wife or read The Pelican Brief. This love affair with the judicial branch is why so few commentators have noticed the most bizarre feature of the abortion debate, which reached a new crescendo this week: the fact that it's up to the courts in the first place. By subjecting resolution of a profound moral dispute to the academic presuppositions and personal inclinations of nine unelected judges, arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health should remind us of the vast, distorting, and unjustifiable power the Supreme Court has come to wield. Whatever the outcome, the problem is judicial review itself. Encouraged by civics instruction that avoids international comparisons, as well as by legalistic popular culture, Americans take it for granted that courts are entitled to unilaterally cancel statutes they find inconsistent with the Constitution. In fact, so-called "strong" judicial review of legislation is historically novel.

It is not a feature of the British tradition, in which acts of Parliament are immune to legal challenge. Neither was it practiced by the Roman republic that inspired many American patriots (although some saw precedents among the biblical Hebrews). It's arguably not even in the Constitution. The Supreme Court asserted this authority in Marbury v. Madison (1803), more than a decade after the Constitution was ratified. American-style judicial review has become more common since World War II, partly because of the increasing global influence of the United States, but it's still far from universal. Some democracies, including the Netherlands, do without judicial review altogether. Others, such as Canada, have adopted a limited version in which legislators are authorized to override judicial decisions under certain conditions. And whatever was the case in the biblical narrative, the matter is unsettled in the modern state of Israel, where the role of the High Court of Justice is a divisive issue. The rarity of a practice is not necessarily a criticism. And now, many Americans are proud of the Supreme Court's distinctive prominence. Reverence for the judiciary is particularly intense among progressives, who celebrate decisions like Brown v. Board (1954), Lawrence v. Kansas (2003), and, yes, Roe v. Wade (1973), as upholding equality and freedom against tyrannical majorities. The weird cult of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was only the most recent expression of this affinity. But Ginsburg's replacement by Justice Amy Coney Barrett reveals a major drawback of strong judicial review: It's most appealing when people who share your opinions are in charge. That's why conservatives, who once denounced judicial activism, have become more friendly to a powerful Supreme Court (and judicial branch in general). Some argue the justices should not only permit state legislatures to regulate abortion as they please but should impose a national ban on the practice under the 14th Amendment. Left-wing critics of judicial review (like The Week's Ryan Cooper), meanwhile, are getting a more respectful hearing from liberals gripped by fear of theocracy. Legal scholars are likely to distinguish between the court's oversight of state statutes, including many of the famous civil rights cases as well as the Mississippi abortion law now being considered, and acts of Congress. Since the Constitution is the supreme law of the land, there's a stronger case for the federal judiciary to constrain the authority of state legislatures. But many of the distortions encouraged by strong judicial review persist either way. One is that it personalizes authority in way that seems inconsistent with republican government. Extended lifespans and waning norms of retirement render us more like feudal retainers awaiting the death of our lords. The authority of the court over so many controversial matters also allows the elected branches of government to evade responsibility. Rather than making decisions they expect to be enforced, they can take symbolic actions in the knowledge that the court is likely to intervene. This tendency afflicts executive officers as well as members of legislatures; President Biden's failed eviction moratorium is a recent example of such performative strategies.