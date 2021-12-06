Fixing the Supreme Court will take generations

The bad news for progressives is that the Supreme Court will almost certainly overturn Roe v. Wade sometime in the next few months. The worse news is that there is nothing that they can do about it — at least, not in the near future.

But that's probably not what you're going to hear from Democratic politicians. After last week's abortion arguments at the court, The Washington Post reported on a new push among Senate Democrats to remake the court in a left-friendly fashion, through measures like court-packing or mandatory retirements or some other reform to rob the current conservative majority of its power.

The impending reversal of Roe "forces all of us to rethink our views about the makeup of the court," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told the paper. "They've undermined confidence in the court and force us in Congress to rethink how to build a court that the American people can trust."

Pro-Roe Democrats may have a newfound sense of urgency on their side. They just don't have the math to match. There's nothing they can do for now to halt or reverse the Supreme Court's conservative ascendancy.

Stop me if you've heard this before: In a Senate split 50-50 between the parties, Democrats don't have the 60 votes they would need to push a court-packing bill past a filibuster, nor can they summon a two-thirds majority of both houses of Congress to amend the Constitution in order to pass some of their other desired reforms.

This isn't just a failure to achieve a supermajority — a pro-life Democrat like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia probably isn't going to help the party restructure the court in order to get different results in abortion cases, and it's doubtful that a pro-choice Republican like Sen. Susan Collins of Maine would cross the aisle to do so, either. There is currently no path to a Senate majority for Supreme Court reform. And with Republicans apparently poised to recapture the House of Representatives next fall, it might be years or decades before the next real opportunity opens up for Democrats to make changes. (Anger over the court's abortion ruling probably won't change that.)