Taylor Swift's Midnights breaks several records, becomes Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day

Taylor Swift has masterminded her way to breaking even more records.

Swift's 10th studio album Midnights, which debuted on Friday, has already broken several records, including becoming the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify. She also became the most-streamed artist in a single day in the history of Spotify, according to the streamer.

After just one day of release, Midnights was already the best-selling album of 2022, beating Harry Styles' Harry's House, according to Billboard. The album has also had the biggest sales week for any album in the United States since Swift's own Reputation in 2017, and it broke the modern record for most U.S. vinyl album sales in a week with more than 400,000 copies sold, Billboard reports.

Midnights was Swift's first album to consist of entirely new material since 2020's Evermore, though she also released two re-recorded albums in 2021. It was seen as a return to pop for Swift after her most recent two albums had more of an indie folk sound, and she described it as a "collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams."

Swift thanked her fans after breaking the Spotify record for most-streamed album in a day, tweeting, "How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!" The album rollout isn't over yet, though, as another new music video for one of its songs is set to debut on Tuesday.