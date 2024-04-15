AI is causing concern among the LGBTQ community

One critic believes that AI will 'always fail LGBTQ people'

A woman types on a computer near a Pride flag
Online AI programs often have difficulty discerning between different genders and sexualities
(Image credit: Stock Photo via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

As artificial intelligence continues to permeate every aspect of our daily lives, concerns over how it should be used are causing fierce debates. For those in the LGBTQ community, recent reports have shed light on how AI can be used to create a more inclusive environment — and a more marginalizing one. 

These concerns have been brewing. By 2021, it was a common assumption that AI would "always fail LGBTQ people," anthropologist and gender studies expert Mary L. Gray said to Forbes. While LGBTQ+ communities continue to evolve, it is the "very fact that we grow and develop our identities, and our community, which means AI will struggle to understand [LGBTQ people]," Forbes said. 

