Did smartphones cause the world’s baby bust?

People bought iPhones and stopped having children

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of a woman&#039;s hand holding a phone screen with a diagram of a baby in a womb on the screen
iPhones might be a form of unintended birth control
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Apple introduced the iPhone to the world in 2007. That was the same year that birth rates around the world began to decline. The two developments may be related.

“If your sex life is dead, you can blame Steve Jobs,” Brandon Vigliarolo said at The Register. Two new studies suggest smartphones are responsible for the baby bust. One found the iPhone “caused as much as half of the fertility decline” from 2007 to 2011, said The New York Times. A second study of 128 countries found that teen pregnancies declined “once smartphones became a mass phenomenon.” It may be that people “began to socialize more on their phones and less in person,” or it could be the technology “made pornography more accessible.”

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 