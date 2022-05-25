Beto O'Rourke angrily confronts Texas Gov. Abbott during school shooting presser

Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke on Wendesday furiously confronted opponent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) regarding the devastating Tuesday shooting at Robb Elementary.

"Sir, you're out of line." Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke interrupted a news conference led by current Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) on the school shooting in Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/PekpLX7cZO — CSPAN (@cspan) May 25, 2022

It is difficult to tell from videos what exactly O'Rourke said, having gotten up from his seat during a scheduled presser, only that it quickly angered those surrounding the governor — a group that reportedly included the mayor of Uvalde, the Texas town where the shooting took place, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). "You are doing nothing," O'Rourke reportedly exclaimed, as tension grew.

Mayor of #Uvalde who is on stage, yelled to O'Rourke, "You're a sick son of a bitch ... it's on assholes like you!" — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) May 25, 2022

According to CNN's Natasha Bertrand, O'Rourke was shortly after escorted out by police.

Almost immediately, the moment sparked intense reactions online.

Confront every Republican politician the way that Beto just did. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 25, 2022

People are grieving. Beto O'Rourke: "How can I use this tragedy to score points with my base?" — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 25, 2022

Today should be about the families who lost loved ones in Uvalde. Shame on Beto O’Rourke for trying to make it about himself! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) May 25, 2022

Thank you, @BetoORourke for stepping up and speaking out. Texas it’s time for new leadership! Greg has got to go. https://t.co/m95swrqbNS — Antonio Arellano (@AntonioArellano) May 25, 2022

.@BetoORourke confronts our cowardly Republican elected officials in Uvalde, who are merely holding a press conference for optics. They don't plan to do a damn thing. At least we know Beto will always stand up for Texans, and he will never cower to special interest groups. — Lulu Seikaly (@LuluForTexas) May 25, 2022

On Tuesday, a gunman in Ulvade, Texas opened fire inside an elementary school classroom, killing at least 19 children and 2 adults; a number of others were injured. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.