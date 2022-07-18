The Election Recap: July 18, 2022

A very warm welcome to the inaugural issue of The Election Recap, your weekly, one-stop shop for the last seven days of midterms news. Let's get into it, shall we?

Re: 2024...

Hang onto your hats, everyone: Not only has former President Donald Trump supposedly made up his mind about running for re-election in 2024, but he may, in fact, announce his intention to do so in September, ahead of the November midterms, a pair of Trump advisers told The Washington Post on Thursday. In addition to meeting with 2024 donors and instructing his team to set up an online campaign presence, the former president has also reportedly been discussing potential campaign leadership options with his advisers. Though some maintain that Trump should enter the race as soon as possible, others are concerned his "direct insertion into the midterm campaign" might play right into Democrats' hands, or perhaps "scramble the dynamics" of the season's final months, the Post reports.

Troll, tan, laundry

It's the collab you never saw coming: Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman last week teamed up with Jersey Shore cast member Nicole "Snooki" LaVelle to poke fun at Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his ties to the Garden State.

"Hey, Mehmet! This is Nicole — Snooki," LaValle began in a Cameo video filmed for the Fetterman campaign. "I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job, and personally, I don't know why anyone would want to leave Jersey, because it's like the best place ever, and we're all hot messes."

She continued, "I know you're away from home and you're in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you," before blowing a kiss to the camera.