Tom Brady announces retirement exactly 1 year after his last retirement announcement

Let's try this again.

For the second time in the past year, Tom Brady has announced he's stepping away from football. In a video shared on social media, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he is "retiring for good."

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," he said, adding he would keep it brief because "you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

He's referring to the fact that he already announced his retirement from football exactly one year ago today, saying in a lengthy Instagram post at the time he would now "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

But just six weeks later, Brady revealed he would return for his 23rd season after all because "I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now."

Later in 2022, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, divorced after 13 years of marriage. They had a "series of heated arguments" about Brady's decision to un-retire, Page Six reported. Bündchen told Elle in a September 2022 profile she has "my concerns" because "this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," though she added, "Ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]." Brady and Bündchen share two kids.

In his newest retirement announcement, Brady thanked "my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors." His decision comes just days before the release of 80 for Brady, a comedy about Brady fans that Brady himself produced and starred in. It was announced shortly after his first retirement decision.