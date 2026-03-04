Ghost number-plates: the latest car crime craze

Organised criminals and grooming gangs are using plates undetectable to roadside cameras

By
published
ANPR
A ghost number-plate appears completely normal to the human eye but has been modified so it can’t be detected properly by the infra-red technology used in automatic number-plate recognition
(Image credit: Mike Kemp / In Pictures / Getty Images)

Britain’s roads have been described as a “number-plate wild west”, as one in 15 cars uses ghost number-plates to avoid detection, said The Telegraph.

The illegal plates are being offered by “dodgy sellers” who can set up “with no questions asked”, according to the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Transport Safety.

Security threat

A ghost number-plate appears completely normal to the human eye but has been modified so it can’t be detected properly by the infrared technology used in automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) and other roadside camera systems.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Some ghost plates use reflective sprays that create a bright glare when viewed through an ANPR camera, others apply clear coatings designed to blur or warp the letters and numbers. Sometimes, the characters themselves are subtly altered – for example, changing a “B” into an “8” – which bamboozles the recognition software used by the cameras.

The plates are being used by taxi drivers and motorists keen to “avoid detection for speeding penalties, parking fines and low-level criminality”, said The Telegraph. They’re increasingly popular among “grooming gangs, drug traffickers and organised crime groups”.

They could also “pose a security threat”, according to experts, because “would-be terrorists” could use them to “bypass surveillance systems around airports, train stations and iconic buildings”.

Cottage industry

A trading standards team that investigated ghost plates in Rochdale was surprised to discover there were more than 600 suppliers in the city. “We nearly fell off our chairs”, said a spokesperson. “We were finding people making them in the back bedroom, in the shed, in the garden,” they told The Telegraph.

Ghost number-plates, sometimes known as stealth plates, are now as “widespread” as cloned number-plates, where criminals copy a “legitimate” vehicle’s registration on to a stolen car to “hide its identity”, said The Telegraph.

There are 34,455 suppliers in the UK providing registration plates – four times the number of petrol stations. In December, the All-Party Parliamentary Group said it wants the number of licensed sellers “significantly” reduced by bringing in higher standards and a more expansive annual fee. Currently, criminals can “set themselves up as number-plate sellers with no questions asked”, said committee member Sarah Coombes MP.

The RAC’s head of policy, Simon Williams, said that the "widespread abuse of number-plates" must be dealt with. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, which maintains records of nearly 53 million drivers and more than 47 million vehicles, insisted that a review of number-plate standards is ongoing with the target of banning designs that evade ANPR.

From this month, Transport for London will roll out infra-red cameras to detect illegal number-plates on licensed taxis and private hire vehicles. If licensed drivers are found to have illegal plates on multiple occasions they could lose their licences, said Taxi Point.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 