TV to watch in December, from 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' to 'What If...?'

There's still plenty to look forward to in December as TV fans wait for strike-affected shows to return in early 2024. From series finales to an adaptation of a beloved book series and yet another adventure into the Marvel multiverse, these are the shows to watch in December 2023:

'Doctor Who' (Dec. 2, 9 & 25)

The Doctor is back in. David Tennant returns as The Doctor in the November "Doctor Who" special episode, "The Star Beast," and the festivities will continue into December. Two more specials are set to air: "Wild Blue Yonder" on Dec. 2 and "The Giggle" on Dec. 9. The Doctor will then return with "The Church on Ruby Road" on Dec. 25, marking the series' first Christmas special since 2017. By the time that special runs, Ncuti Gatwa is expected to officially take over as the Doctor, leading into a full new season. Allons-y!

'My Life with the Walter Boys' (Dec. 7)

"My Life with the Walter Boys" may be Netflix's next teen sensation. Based on the 2014 novel by Ali Novak, the series follows a 15-year-old girl who, after losing her parents in an accident, moves from New York to live with a family in rural Colorado, "where she becomes entangled in a love triangle between two brothers," per the streamer. The show comes from the producers of Netflix's hit "The Kissing Booth" films, and like "The Kissing Booth," the source material was originally published online via Wattpad. Check out "My Life with the Walter Boys" if you want an idea of what the kids are obsessing over on TikTok throughout the holidays.

'The Crown' (Dec. 14)

The long goodbye for "The Crown" is about to reach an end. The Netflix royal family drama premiered the first part of its final season, which dealt with the death of Princess Diana, in November. The second and final part, which includes the series finale, drops on Dec. 14. Consisting of six episodes, it will be longer than the first batch — though possibly no less controversial.

'Carol & The End of the World' (Dec. 15)

"Rick and Morty" writer Dan Guterman created this new adult animated series for Netflix, which follows a woman searching for meaning amid the imminent end of the planet. Guterman described the show as a "love letter to routine" and an "existential comedy about the daily rituals that make up the gaps that make up a life." Martha Kelly, who has appeared on shows like "Baskets" and "Euphoria," voices the title character.

'Archer' (Dec. 17)

Get ready for one last trip into the Danger Zone. After 14 seasons, the FX animated series "Archer" will conclude in December with "Archer: Into the Cold." The most recent season ended with all private spy agencies being declared illegal by the United Nations. "Into the Cold" is described as a three-part "super-sized finale event," and it will be available to stream on Hulu after debuting Dec. 17 on FX.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' (Dec. 20)

It's time to take another crack at adapting the beloved "Percy Jackson" books. The children's fantasy series was previously turned into a pair of movies starring Logan Lerman, but reactions were mixed. A decade later, Disney+ is turning the books into a TV series, which was co-created by the original author, Rick Riordan. Like the books, the series follows the 12-year-old son of Poseidon, who goes on a journey to retrieve Zeus' lightning bolt after being accused of stealing it. In addition to the newcomers cast as the child leads, the cast includes Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Jason Mantzoukas as Mr. D and Lance Reddick as Zeus in one of his final roles.

'What If...?' (Dec. 22)

What if Disney+ gave a second season to its Marvel anthology "What If...?" We're about to find out. Each episode of the animated series takes place in an alternate universe and imagines how key events from the Marvel franchise could have played out differently. The second season is expected to feature episodes riffing on the events of films like "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and there's even a Christmas episode that looks like "Die Hard" in Avengers tower. Disney+ is utilizing a unique release schedule this time, as one episode will be released daily from Dec. 22 onward for nine consecutive days. Nerdiest. Advent calendar. Ever.