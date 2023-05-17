Linda Yaccarino and the new era of Twitter

Current Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that he will pass the torch to advertising executive Linda Yaccarino. She will assume the role in six weeks and will "focus primarily on business operations," while Musk focuses "on product design and new technology," according to a tweet by Musk.

Musk had a turbulent time as CEO of Twitter, from requiring payments for blue checkmarks to reinstating problematic accounts that were once banned. In turn, a number of large advertisers pulled out of the platform, leaving the app's financial future uncertain. Musk announced he would step down from his position after he found a replacement back in December following a poll he created that resulted in the public wanting him out.

Yaccarino has a robust background in advertising, likely to reconcile the company from the mass exodus of advertisers from the platform. However, some are wondering whether her appointment is an indication of Twitter's downfall.

Her days before Twitter

Yaccarino served as the advertising chief of NBCUniversal for 11 years prior to accepting Twitter's offer. In her position, she acted as the "strategic and operational bridge across the entirety of NBCUniversal's global networks, properties and business units," according to her LinkedIn profile. Part of her position was to oversee ad sales all over the world for the services under the NBCU umbrella including Bravo TV, Peacock, Syfy and USA, per The Washington Post. She was also responsible for unifying the advertising team for the company, managing a team of 2,000 people, more than the total number of people currently working at Twitter, CNN reported.

"She has one of the biggest jobs in advertising, and the ad market is as hard as it's ever been," Joe Marchese, the former head of ad sales at the Fox Networks Group, told The New York Times. During her time at NBCU, she generated over $100 billion in ad sales, according to CBS News. Many hope that Yaccarino's experience can bring Twitter out of its advertising fiasco. "She is exactly what Twitter needs to start rebuilding advertiser trust, bring back big advertisers and really start improving Twitter's ad business," commented Jasmine Enberg, an analyst at Insider Intelligence, to The Associated Press.