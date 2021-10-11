2 earthquakes rattle Hawaii's Big Island

Two earthquakes struck near the coast of Hawaii's Big Island within 20 minutes of each other on Sunday afternoon.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 6.1, hit at around noon, 17 miles south of the southern tip of the island, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The second trembler was slightly stronger, with a magnitude of 6.2, and struck roughly 20 minutes later in the same vicinity. The USGS received 2,000 reports from Hawaiians who said they felt the quakes. No damage or injuries have been reported, although several people did say they saw items falling off shelves.

Ken Hon, the scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, told the Honolulu Star Advertiser that Sunday's earthquakes are not tied to last month's eruption of the Kilauea volcano.