Oklahoma woman looking for her missing son disappears

While searching for her missing son and his friend last month, Glenda "Cookie" Parton, an 80-year-old Oklahoma woman, vanished.

Parton's son, 59-year-old Dwayne Selby, and his 76-year-old friend Jack Grimes were last heard from on Oct. 22. The pair planned on driving to Fort Worth, Texas, for a horse show, but never arrived at the event or contacted their families, police said. They were last spotted at a restaurant in Purcell, Oklahoma.

The men were reported missing, and Parton started searching for them on her own. She was last seen on Oct. 25 at a business in Turley, Oklahoma. Security footage showed Parton talking to an unidentified man; the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said that after it released images of the man, he was identified, located, and interviewed. On Oct. 26, Parton's vehicle was discovered abandoned on the side of the road in Tulsa.

Police announced on Sunday that human remains were found by hunters in a wooded area near Turley, but due to the condition of the body, detectives couldn't determine if it was a man or woman. Investigators said it is possible the body could belong to Parton, Selby, or Grimes, and a medical examiner is now working to identify the remains.