3 Houston police officers in stable condition following shooting

Three Houston police officers are hospitalized in stable condition, following a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was last seen in a white Mercedes fleeing the scene, officials said. The Associated Press reports that the incident began at around 2:40 p.m., when a call came in about a disturbance involving a weapon.

More information about the shooting, the officers, and the suspect is expected to be announced during a Thursday evening press conference with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.