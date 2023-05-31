Utah Republican reportedly resigning from U.S. House

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) will announce as soon as Wednesday that he is resigning from the House due to ongoing, undisclosed health issues with his wife, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday. Stewart, 62, plans to leave office before the end of the year, The Associated Press said, while The Washington Post reported he could resign as soon as this week. His absence would shrink the GOP's narrow 222-213 majority in the House if he steps down before Utah holds a special election to replace him.

Gov. Spencer Cox (R) will set the timeline for the special election after Stewart formally announces his resignation. Stewart has represented Utah's sprawling 2nd Congressional District since 2013. His departure would also leave vacancies on the House Appropriations Committee and House Intelligence Committee. Stewart was said to be considering challenging Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the Tribune reported, and his resignation "will likely scramble that calculation."

Utah's entire congressional delegation is Republican, and Stewart's 2nd District is expected to stay in GOP hands. He won reelection in 2022 by more than 25 percentage points over a Democratic challenger. Before his 2012 election, Stewart was a pilot in the Air Force for 14 years, and he holds three world speed records, including fastest nonstop flight around the world.