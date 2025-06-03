RFK Jr. gives his Covid vaccine advice | June 3 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include RFK Jr. and the CDC, Elon Musk's DOGE exit, and Donald Trump versus academic freedom

This political cartoon is drawn in a wildly comic and exaggerated style. It’s set outside in a filthy pond at the Rock Creek area near Washington DC. RFK Jr. is bathing in the pond and says, “My advice is that children don’t take the Covid vax.” A doctor stands next to the pond holding a clipboard labeled “CDC.” The doctor says, “Our advice is that nobody should listen to RFK Jr.’s health advice.” The pond is filled many odd items, including underwear, a snake, syringes, a rat, a slice of pizza, ducks, and a fish with three eyes.
(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)
By
published

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump with a chainsaw standing atop a decapitated “Thinker” statue labeled “Academic Freedom.” The head of the statue is upside down on the ground and looks distressed. Trump says, “Winning!”

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon shows the porte cochere entrance to the White House. There are two entrances. One has a sign that reads “Regular admission” and is at the end of a long, roped-off line meant to hold many people. The other entrance is labeled with a gold sign that reads “Gold Pass” and is the quickest entry to the White House.

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

