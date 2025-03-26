Israel detains director after West Bank settler clash

The director of Oscar-winning documentary 'No Other Land' was arrested and beaten

Hamdan Ballal with his Oscar for &quot;No Other Land&quot;
Hamdan Ballal with his Oscar for 'No Other Land,' which depicts the destruction of the West Bank's Masafer Yatta by Israeli soldiers
(Image credit: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Israeli authorities arrested Hamdan Ballal, the Palestinian co-director of this year's Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land," in his West Bank village of Susya on Monday evening and released him Tuesday afternoon, beaten and bruised from what he and witnesses described as an attack by Israeli settlers aided by Israeli soldiers. Ballal was "handcuffed all night and beaten in a military base," said Yuval Abraham, the film's Israeli co-director.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸