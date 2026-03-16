Japan’s ‘bumping’ trend back in the spotlight

A viral video of a young girl being pushed over as she poses for a photo in the street has sparked consternation about safety in Japan’s public spaces.

The clip, posted last week by a Taiwanese social media user, was filmed in February at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya crossing. Like others around her, the girl pauses to smile for the camera and someone in a mask “strides up from behind” and “shoves the girl, who falls to the ground”, said the South China Morning Post. “This was no accidental clash of shoulders in a crowded place,” said The Guardian. It was “one of the most visible examples” of butsukari otoko – literally “bumping men” – incidents in Japan.

‘Reflection of modern society’

The butsukari otoko phenomenon “entered the Japanese public consciousness in 2018”, said The Guardian, after a video went viral of a man “deliberately barging” into women at the busy Shinjuku railway station. Other incidents were reported at Tokyo’s Tamachi station; one woman was hit so hard, she “suffered broken ribs”. Last year, a 59-year-old professor in Fukuoka was arrested on suspicion of assault, for allegedly striking pedestrians with his bag as he walked past.

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The term refers to men who deliberately collide with others (mostly women) in crowded public spaces like stations and crossings. But “it’s not just men doing the bumping”; at Shibuya crossing, it was a woman, and other social media clips show men and women alike “purposely striding” through public spaces “in readiness to administer a shoulder barge to unsuspecting victims”.

It is a “reflection of modern society”, said Kiryu Masayuki, a specialist in criminal psychology at Toyo University, last year. “Old-fashioned ideas” about gender roles and male superiority “are still deeply rooted” in Japanese society. And “in today’s world, where the job market is tough and people are uncertain about the future”, bumping into women is a “low-risk way” to vent frustration.

Intimidation, aggression

“Japan remains incredibly safe, but the clip highlighted a real pattern of harassment that people here have observed for years,” said Japan Today. Butsukari otoko is “typically about intimidation or aggression”. Commentators also cite factors like “a desire for control, displaced anger, stress or the anonymity of dense crowds”, exacerbated by Japan’s tourism boom. Bollards and designated pedestrian lanes have been introduced to “better separate commuter traffic”.

There are no official figures because shoving attacks are not counted separately in Japan’s crime statistics. “Considering how fast it happens and how easy it is to brush off as an accident, it goes largely under-reported.” But, in a 2024 survey of nearly 22,000 people by IT consultancy MediaSeek, 14% said they had been the victim of butsukari otoko, and 6% said they had witnessed it. Of course, “crowds of people in a hurry make it easy to dismiss a forceful collision as part of the rush-hour chaos” and that’s what makes the phenomenon “so frustrating: the perpetrator keeps walking, no one intervenes and the victim is left wondering whether they are imagining the intent”.

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The trend has begun to spread from Japan to other large world cities like New York and London. It’s “commonly associated with misogynistic subcultures and self-identifying incels”, said Glamour. “I’m struck by what this trend exposes: a deeper, systemic discomfort with women taking up space,” clinical psychologist Arianna Masotti told the magazine. “It’s about reminding women, in a visceral way, that their bodies don’t belong in public.”