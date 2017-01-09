10 things you need to know today: January 9, 2017

La La Land wins record seven Golden Globes

La La Land dominated the Golden Globes on Sunday, winning every category in which it was nominated and snagging a record seven awards. The romantic musical about an aspiring actress and jazz pianist in Los Angeles swept many of the top awards, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Actor, Musical or Comedy (Ryan Gosling); and Best Actress, Musical or Comedy (Emma Stone). Two other favorites, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea, entered the night with nearly as many nominations as La La Land, but wound up with just one award each. Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech after winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement to slam President-elect Donald Trump for his campaign "performance" mocking a disabled reporter, and deliver a defense of the arts, foreigners, and the press. Trump, in a tweet, dismissed Streep as an "over-rated" actress and a "Hillary flunky."