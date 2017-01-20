ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: A private health clinic in California has begun charging customers $8,000 to have half a gallon of blood plasma from teenagers and young adults pumped into their veins, which it claims can help defeat the aging process. Please come up with a marketing slogan the clinic could use for this unproven treatment.

Click here for the results of last week's contest: Logging off

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com . Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, type "Young blood" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the Feb. 3 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, Jan. 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. Entries submitted as comments on this web page cannot be considered. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.