The daily business briefing: August 7, 2017

Oil producers start two-day meeting on compliance with output cuts

Representatives of leading oil producing nations on Monday start a two-day meeting in Abu Dhabi to discuss why some are failing to deliver on promises to cut production to help ease oversupply and boost prices. The meeting, led by Kuwait and Russia, includes OPEC and non-OPEC nations. Some of the nations failing to meet their promised cuts are going into the meeting claiming that independent sources OPEC uses to assess compliance overstate their production levels. The deal seeks to cut daily output by 1.8 million barrels. Compliance was high when the agreement took effect at the start of 2017, but it has weakened as the cuts have failed to boost crude prices as much as hoped.