The Trump Organization allegedly owes money all over D.C.

The Trump Organization's outstanding bills on its new Washington, D.C., hotel total more than $5 million, The Washington Post reported Friday. In a follow-up from its report Thursday, the Post revealed that a third company has moved to protest a lack of payment for work on Trump International Hotel. Three days before Christmas, AES Electrical filed a lien claiming it's owed about $2.1 million.

The company claims it went into overdrive to help President-elect Donald Trump finish up his big hotel ahead of schedule, sending "45 members of its staff to work 12-hour shifts for nearly 50 consecutive days to get the lights, electrical, and fire systems prepared on time," the Post reported. Around the same time that Trump's hotel was announced as completed "under budget and ahead of schedule," AES says it stopped receiving payments from the Trump Organization and its construction manager.

AES is the third business to file a lien regarding the property: Family-owned plumbing company Joseph J. Magnolia, Inc. claims it's out $2.98 million, and A&D Construction says it's owed $79,000 for work on the hotel.

A representative for the Trump Organization wrote in an email to The Washington Post that "the filing of nominal liens at the conclusion of construction is not uncommon as part of the close out process." For more on the story, head over to The Washington Post. Becca Stanek