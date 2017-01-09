Senate Democrats will mount their ObamaCare defense at the worst possible time

Senate Democrats are planning to mount a mighty defense against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but their protests might just get swept away by the Crimson Tide.

Monday will be a late night for Democrats, who are preparing for evening floor speeches and Facebook Live broadcasts slamming Republican efforts to roll back ObamaCare, The Huffington Post reports. The campaign is inopportunely planned to take place at the same time as the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Clemson and Alabama:

Folks immediately pointing out that the Senate Dem Obamacare talkathon is up against the college football championship game on ESPN. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) January 9, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) organized the talkathon, although dozens of other senators are expected to jump in. The group will also hold conference calls with organizations like Families USA, Planned Parenthood, and Service Employees International Union.

“We are taking to the floor and social media to denounce this plan and warn the American people that the Democrats will be fighting tooth and nail against this potentially catastrophic move,” Schumer told The Huffington Post. "We cannot allow Republicans to make America sick again by repealing the ACA without a replacement plan that will ensure millions of Americans are not kicked off of their insurance, seniors do not face cuts to their Medicare, women are not denied access to care because of their gender, and many other groups, including Medicaid recipients, rural hospitals and more, do not suffer."

In an op-ed published Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) assured Americans that the Affordable Care Act will not "end overnight" and asked for Democrats' "ideas to improve our health care system." Jeva Lange