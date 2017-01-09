Senate Democrats will mount their ObamaCare defense at the worst possible time

Senate Democrats are planning to mount a mighty defense against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but their protests might just get swept away by the Crimson Tide.
Monday will be a late night for Democrats, who are preparing for evening floor speeches and Facebook Live broadcasts slamming Republican efforts to roll back ObamaCare, The Huffington Post reports. The campaign is inopportunely planned to take place at the same time as the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Clemson and Alabama:
Folks immediately pointing out that the Senate Dem Obamacare talkathon is up against the college football championship game on ESPN.
— Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) January 9, 2017
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) organized the talkathon, although dozens of other senators are expected to jump in. The group will also hold conference calls with organizations like Families USA, Planned Parenthood, and Service Employees International Union.
“We are taking to the floor and social media to denounce this plan and warn the American people that the Democrats will be fighting tooth and nail against this potentially catastrophic move,” Schumer told The Huffington Post. "We cannot allow Republicans to make America sick again by repealing the ACA without a replacement plan that will ensure millions of Americans are not kicked off of their insurance, seniors do not face cuts to their Medicare, women are not denied access to care because of their gender, and many other groups, including Medicaid recipients, rural hospitals and more, do not suffer."
In an op-ed published Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) assured Americans that the Affordable Care Act will not "end overnight" and asked for Democrats' "ideas to improve our health care system." Jeva Lange
A drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease could also be the key to cutting back on trips to the dentist for dreaded cavity fillings. In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, scientists revealed the drug, called tideglusib, has been found to "stimulate the tooth to create new dentine capable of filling in large cavities," The Independent reported.
Teeth naturally have the ability to repair small areas of damage, but scientists say this drug enhances that ability, making it possible for "the tooth's own cells to rebuild cavities extending from the surface to the root," The Guardian said. All dentists would have to do, scientists suggest, is prep the tooth the same as they would for a filling, then insert a biodegradable sponge soaked in the drug into the tooth, which would then be sealed up. After a few weeks, the sponge would degrade and the cavity would be filled in by dentine.
Before you get too excited about saying sayonara to fillings, note that this is far from a done deal. Scientists have successfully tested the technique in mice teeth, but they're not yet entirely certain it will work on human teeth, which are much larger and thus tend to have much larger cavities. Becca Stanek
Kellyanne Conway calls out Meryl Streep for using her 'platform' to incite 'people's worst instincts'
Actress Meryl Streep's speech at the Golden Globes has already prompted President-elect Donald Trump to lash out, and now his top advisers are weighing in, too. In a Monday morning interview on Fox & Friends, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway expressed her concerns about how Streep's criticisms of Trump — which ranged from his "performance" on the campaign trail to the time he publicly mocked a reporter with a disability — could make the incoming administration's job of forging unity that much harder. "We have to now form a government," Conway said, "and I'm concerned that now somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep is inciting people's worst instincts."
Streep, without calling Trump out by name, remarked during her Sunday night speech that "the instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone on a public platform, filters down into everybody's life." "Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence; when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose," Streep said.
Conway suggested that instead, Streep should've gotten up there and said, "'I didn't like it, but let's try to support him and see where we can find some common ground with him.'" Which Trump, Conway added, "has actually done from moment one."
Catch Conway's criticism of Streep's speech below. Becca Stanek
.@KellyannePolls: I'm concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep's is inciting people's worst instincts pic.twitter.com/QjITaedKnV
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 9, 2017
Donald Trump, who says WikiLeaks didn't sway the election, discussed WikiLeaks 164 times in closing weeks
On Friday, in its unclassified report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the FBI, NSA, and CIA concluded that Russian President Vladimir "Putin and the Russian government aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him," and that Russian military intelligence "relayed material to WikiLeaks," then "used trolls as well as RT as part of its influence efforts to denigrate Secretary Clinton," an effort that "amplified stories on scandals about Secretary Clinton and the role of WikiLeaks in the election campaign."
Trump was particularly interested in asserting that even if Russia (and "China, other countries, outside groups, and people") did hack Democrats and the Clinton campaign, it didn't affect the election.
Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results. Voting machines not touched!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place.The Republican National Committee had strong defense!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
In fact, the intelligence agencies said in their report that they "did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election," and that "Russia collected on some Republican-affiliated targets but did not conduct a comparable disclosure campaign." In any case, Trump's insistence that the election wasn't affected sort of clashes with his repeated insistence during the campaign that the Russian-fed WikiLeaks leaks should disqualify Clinton.
ThinkProgress took a look and found that Trump publicly mentioned WikiLeaks at least 164 times between Oct. 10 and Election Day, saying things like, "Boy, that WikiLeaks has done a job on her, hasn’t it?" (Oct. 26) and "WikiLeaks, some new stuff, some brutal stuff. I mean I'd read it to you but to hell with it trust me it's real bad stuff" (Oct. 10).
On CNN Sunday, Jake Tapper brought this up with Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. "I guess what I'm confused about is how can you say that the hacking had no impact on the election when Mr. Trump kept invoking WikiLeaks, which was printing, publishing things that the Russians had hacked?" he asked. "Obviously he thought it was going to have an effect on the election." Conway said that Trump did not know at the time that Russia was behind the leaks, and "we didn't need WikiLeaks to convince the American people they didn't like" Clinton. Peter Weber
A 1,000-year-old California tree with a tunnel big enough to drive a car through just toppled over in a storm
A famous California sequoia tree estimated to be more than 1,000 years old toppled in a giant storm over the weekend, the Calaveras Big Tree Association reports. Known as the "Pioneer Cabin" tree, the sequoia had a tunnel carved into it 135 years ago that was big enough for cars, horses, and people to pass through:
"When I went out there [Sunday afternoon], the trail was literally a river, the trail is washed out," volunteer Jim Allday told SFGate. "I could see the tree on the ground, it looked like it was laying in a pond or lake with a river running through it."
While tunnel trees were popular attractions in the 19th century, the act of carving a tunnel damages the sequoia — Pioneer Cabin was "barely alive," said Jim Allday's wife and fellow park volunteer Joan Allday.
There are no other living tunnel tree sequoias left, NPR reports. Only three other tunnel trees, all coastal redwoods, remain in California. Jeva Lange
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) assured worried citizens that the Affordable Care Act will not "end overnight" in a Fox News op-ed designed to alleviate concerns and clarify Republican plans. "There will be a stable transition period, and once repeal is passed we will turn to replacement policies that cost less and work better than what we have now," McConnell went on.
The incoming Donald Trump administration has made repealing ObamaCare a public priority, with Vice President-elect Mike Pence calling the issue "step one" and vowing executive action on Jan. 20, Trump's first day in office.
But rather than turn the issue into a case of us vs. them, McConnell appealed directly to Democrats for help and input:
We plan to take on this challenge in manageable pieces, not another 2,700-page bill like ObamaCare. Some Democratic senators have mused publicly about their role in that process. I hope they'll work with us. We want their ideas to improve our health care system. We want to find ways to work together on this important issue. That's the best way forward. That's the way I prefer. Democrats can join us in taking one very important step forward this month by confirming President-elect Trump's nominees to head health-care agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services. There may have been 2,700 pages in the ObamaCare bill, but there are tens of thousands of pages of ObamaCare-related regulations, which is why nominees like Tom Price and Seema Verma can get to work bringing relief and stabilizing the health-care market. [Fox News]
One major issue could stand in the way of such cooperation: Republican congressional efforts to defund Planned Parenthood that could be tacked onto the same legislation used to repeal ObamaCare. On Friday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) blocked Planned Parenthood supporters from delivering 87,000 petitions asking him not to defund the women's health organization. Jeva Lange
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers meet Monday night in Tampa, Florida, to face off in the College Football Playoff championship game. The natural question is if the No. 2 Tigers will be able to upset the seemingly unstoppable No. 1 Crimson Tide, who have lost only one game in the past two seasons and have 16 championships to their name, including four under current coach Nick Saban. If Alabama indeed wins on Monday, they will boast a 27-game victory streak, the 10th longest since World War II, The New York Times reports.
The championship is a rematch of last year's nail-biter, in which Clemson fell to Alabama 45-40 after an undefeated 2015 season. "We're close," said Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. "We've done so much together. But the king is still the king until someone knocks him off his throne. What they have done is what we all want to do. It's the last thing left that we haven't done together. Win the national championship."
Clemson has only claimed one national championship, back in 1981, and has not won against Alabama since 1905 (they've lost to the Tide 13 straight times). But "Clemson might be the only team in college football that can beat Alabama," CBS college football commentator Gary Danielson told The New York Times, although he admitted "I don't think they will."
Not everyone predicts the Tide's cakewalk to victory: Four of SB Nation's staff writers picked a Clemson win, as did five of seven CBS Sports writers and five of seven at Sports Illustrated.
"The two best teams are here," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN. "I don't think there's any question about that."
Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, and can be streamed live at WatchESPN. Jeva Lange
At Sunday's Golden Globes, Meryl Streep gave an impassioned 6-minute speech about the value of the arts and a free press, and although she did not mention his name once, she included some swipes at President-elect Donald Trump, saying it broke her heart when "the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter," adding: "This instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone on a public platform, filters down into everybody's life. It gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence; when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose"
Early Monday, right on cue, Trump fired up the Twitter machine and began his official retort. "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," he began. He called Streep a "Hillary flunky who lost big," and said he "never 'mocked' a disabled reporter" for the reporter's disability. His Streep tweets came immediately after Trump threw a little shade at Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch, so maybe the president-elect just didn't have a great weekend. Streep is not on Twitter, but if you want to adjudicate the spat yourself, you can watch the incident in dispute below. Peter Weber