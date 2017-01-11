Stephen Colbert quietly freaks out about Donald Trump firing America's nuclear guardians

Stephen Colbert kicked off Tuesday's Late Show by celebrating home-state team Clemson's victory over Alabama in Monday night's college football championship game. Then he got right down to the business of talking about Donald Trump, beginning with a quick look at Tuesday's confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Trump's pick for attorney general.
There were protests at the hearing, "but there were a few laughs," too, Colbert said, playing a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) saying the Sessions nomination will answer "the age-old question: Can you be confirmed attorney general of the United States over the objection of 1,400 law professors." Graham laughed, and Sessions laughed, and so did Colbert. "It's funny because nothing matters." He suggested that Sessions disavowing the Ku Klux Klan was a pretty low bar to step over, but warmed up to to the senator when he acknowledged that grabbing a woman by the genitals without asking is, in fact, a crime.
Colbert talked about Trump hiring his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and how he really wished Kushner (and Trump) would take a salary like they were serious about the job, not "running the country as a hobby" or instead of "joining an adult kickball league." But it turns out "Trump needs to hire a lot of people because, unlike previous transitions, Trump is getting rid of all Obama hires immediately — everybody's fired, whether he has replacements for them or not," Colbert said. "And this is true: He's even getting rid of the people in charge of maintaining our nuclear arsenal. Yup, they're leaving our nuclear weapons home alone," a dark joke that queued up a clip from Home Alone 2 that you probably forgot existed. "But on the bright side, if the world ends, Trump will be a one-term president." He ended the monologue by reading a childhood-tainting version of Goodnight Moon that more accurately reflects the life of its author: child-hating, rabbit-hunting, bisexual adulteress Margaret Wise Brown. Watch below. Peter Weber
Putin spokesman denies reports that the Kremlin collected 'compromising information' on Donald Trump
On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report from the U.S. intelligence community that asserted Russia tried to sway the U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, saying the "amateurish" findings are "reminiscent of a witch hunt." On Tuesday, CNN and other news organizations reported that a former British MI6 agent had found evidence that Russia has "compromising personal and financial information" on Trump, and after Trump tweeted that the new allegations were "A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT," Peskov said early Wednesday that "the Kremlin has no compromising information on Trump."
"This report does not correspond to reality and is nothing but an absolute fiction," Peskov told reporters. "This is a total bluff, an absolute fabrication, complete nonsense.... The Kremlin does not collect compromising information." Whether or not that's true, technically, neither does the White House; typically, intelligence gathering is done by spy agencies. "The Kremlin might not" collect "kompromat," or compromising information, "but the FSB probably does," notes Politico's Jake Sherman, referring to the Russian successor to the KGB. Peter Weber
On Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service placed the rusty patched bumblebee on the Endangered Species List, warning that the species is "balancing precariously on the brink of extinction." This is the first bumblebee designated an endangered species, and the first bee put on the list from the 48 contiguous United States — seven species of bee in Hawaii were named as endangered in September.
The rusty patched bumblebee, named after the markings on its back, was prevalent in 28 states and two Canadian provinces just 20 years ago, but its numbers have fallen by 87 percent since the 1990s and it is now found only in 13 states and one province. "Listing the bee as endangered will help us mobilize partners and focus resources on finding ways right now to stop the decline," U.S. Fish and Wildlife regional director Tom Melius said in a statement. Christy Leavitt with Environment America noted that the rusty patched bumblebee isn't the only threatened bee species, adding pointedly: "If bees go extinct, it's simple: no bees, no food."
"Causes of the decline in rusty patched bumblebee populations are believed to be loss of habitat; disease and parasites; use of pesticides that directly or indirectly kill the bees; climate change, which can affect the availability of the flowers they depend on; and extremely small population size," the wildlife agency said. "Most likely, a combination of these factors has caused the decline in rusty patched bumblebees." If you want to help, experts say, grow a garden, limit or eliminate pesticide use, and plant native flowers that bloom from the spring to fall. You can learn more in the USA Today video below. Peter Weber
A voice from the past has now entered the debate over Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) becoming the next attorney general of the United States.
On Tuesday night, The Washington Post obtained a letter Coretta Scott King, the widow of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., wrote to Congress in 1986, urging them to reject the nomination of Sessions to a federal judgeship (his confirmation was ultimately denied). At the time, Strom Thurmond, the senator from South Carolina and chairman of the Judiciary Committee, did not enter the letter into the congressional record.
Over nine pages, King spelled out how Sessions could "irreparably damage the work of my husband." She said Sessions "has used the awesome powers of his office in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters," and "for this reprehensible conduct, he should not be rewarded with a federal judgeship." King warned that should Sessions be confirmed, "he will be given life tenure for doing with a federal prosecution what the local sheriffs accomplished 20 years ago with clubs and cattle prods." In her letter, she described what it was like to fight for civil rights in the 1960s, and her belief that Sessions jeopardized everything she and others involved in the movement fought so hard for. Read the entire letter at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia
Props to Seth Meyers, who on Tuesday's Late Night tried to get spinmaster extraordinaire Kellyanne Conway to answer questions about Donald Trump releasing his taxes, why he's gone so long without holding a press conference, and how people are expected to know what's in his heart.
Conway, Trump's campaign manager and now a counselor to the president-elect, told Meyers both she and Trump are fans of the show, which Meyers found shocking. Flattery didn't keep him from asking Conway about news that broke right before filming, regarding reports that Russia has compromising information on Trump. After some back and forth on the details of the document, Conway said the concern should be that "intelligence officials leak to the press," while Meyers said it's actually more worrisome that Trump doesn't know whether or not he received a briefing on the matter.
Throughout the segment, Conway brought up Hillary Clinton multiple times, regardless of the questions Meyers asked, and she became annoyed when the audience audibly snickered during several points of the interview, including when she said Trump has "enormous curiosity" and is a "successful, brilliant businessman." Conway declared that it's "not fair that people don't give him his due," and she's "astonished" by the "disrespect" people have for Trump. Their chat ended with Meyers making a bet with Conway — "I bet in the next four years we're not going to see the president-elect's tax returns." Watch the video below to find out how Conway spun her response. Catherine Garcia
FBI Director James Comey was personally aware of reports from a "credible" Western former intelligence agent about Russia's alleged "cultivating, supporting, and assisting" of President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign, The Guardian reported late Tuesday, because Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) personally handed them to Comey in a Dec. 9 meeting, according to "a source aware of the meeting."
The Russia-Trump dossier began as opposition research during the campaign, but "its author was sufficiently alarmed by what he discovered to send a copy to the FBI," The Guardian says, and McCain, who was informed about the allegations from "an intermediary from a Western allied state," then "dispatched an emissary overseas to meet the source," whom he was "sufficiently impressed" with to feel obliged to pass the allegations on to Comey. But FBI agents were already concerned enough about ties between Trump's inner circle and Russia that they had sought court approval to monitor campaign officials, The Guardian reports:
The Guardian has learned that the FBI applied for a warrant from the foreign intelligence surveillance (FISA) court over the summer in order to monitor four members of the Trump team suspected of irregular contacts with Russian officials. The FISA court turned down the application, asking FBI counter-intelligence investigators to narrow its focus. According to one report, the FBI was finally granted a warrant in October, but that has not been confirmed, and it is not clear whether any warrant led to a full investigation. [The Guardian]
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court is famously complaint with surveillance requests, declining just 11 of the more than 33,900 it had received in 33 years as of 2013 — or an approval rate of 99.97 percent (though that may be a slightly misleading number) — and no requests were denied in 2014 and 2015, according to the Electronic Privacy Information Center. Comey, when pressed by senators on Tuesday, would not say if the FBI is still investigating any ties between Russia and the president-elect. Trump tweeted that the reports are "FAKE NEWS" and "A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!" You can read more about those alleged ties at The Guardian, and the unverified (sometimes NSFW) allegations themselves at BuzzFeed News. Peter Weber
Sasha Obama was noticeably absent from her father's farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago, and people have theories about why the she wasn't in attendance.
The boring folks of the world think there is a simple explanation:
Where is Sasha you ask? That child is in her bed sleeping, she has school in the morning. Y'all know Michelle doesn't play lol
— Itsloudinsidemyhead (@itsShirleyBIH) January 11, 2017
Others are convinced she had more nefarious plans:
to those asking "where is Sasha" she probably at the White House setting home alone traps for Trump #imdown lol #ObamaFarewell
— CB Imprintz (@CBImprintz) January 11, 2017
Some say the decision to leave the First Daughter in Washington, D.C., was a matter of national security:
Anyone else wondering if #sashaobama is the designated survivor?
— Jaime Allentuck (@JAllentuck) January 11, 2017
Could it be that she just didn't make the cut?
When the ticket is so you can only get 2 for the fam... #sorrysasha #seniority #sashaobama #obamafarewell
— Marisol Dorantes (@dorantesmarisol) January 11, 2017
It turns out there was an important reason why she stayed behind:
For those wondering...per the @WhiteHouse: Sasha Obama stayed in DC because she has an exam at school in the morning. #educationmatters
— Kenneth Moton (@KennethMoton) January 11, 2017
Good luck, Sasha! Glad that one's been solved — now on to the Russian hacks. Catherine Garcia
Obama pays tribute to the first lady: 'You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody'
President Obama saved the best for last in his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago.
Speaking directly to his "best friend," first lady Michelle Obama, an emotional Obama said his wife took on a role she didn't ask for, making it her own. "With grace and with grit and with style and with humor, you made the White House a place that belongs to everybody, and a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You have made me proud and you have made the country proud." To his daughters, Malia and Sasha, Obama gushed that they have become two "amazing young women," having grown up under "the strangest of circumstance." They are "smart and beautiful," the president said, but more importantly, "kind and thoughtful and full of passion." They both "wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily," he added. "Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad."
Next, Obama turned his attention to Vice President Joe Biden, "the scrappy kid from Scranton." Biden was "the first decision I made as a nominee, and it was the best," he said. "Not just because you have been a great vice president, but because in the bargain I gained a brother. We love you and Jill like family, and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our life." Obama also heaped thanks upon the organizers and volunteers who have campaigned for him ("you changed the world") and his staff. "The only thing that makes me prouder than all the good we've done," he said, "is the thought of all the remarkable things you'll achieve from here."
It wasn't a one-sided affair — after his speech was over, the first lady shared with the president a special message of her own. Catherine Garcia
So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo pic.twitter.com/TFUN3GDLyz
— The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 11, 2017