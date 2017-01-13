Paul Ryan laughs at the idea of Donald Trump's mass deportation plan getting through Congress

In a town hall event hosted by CNN's Jake Tapper Thursday evening, House Speaker Paul Ryan dismissed the idea that a federal deportation force would scour the country to remove illegal immigrants en masse.
"The government has information about her now," Tapper said, referencing a woman in the audience who has been able to stay in the U.S. via the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program. "Will you introduce legislation to block it being used to deport her?"
"Everybody thinks that there's some deportation force that's being assembled," Ryan answered. "That's not happening." When Tapper pushed back, noting President-elect Donald Trump has used the exact phrase "deportation force," Ryan conceded his point. "But," he said with a laugh, "I'm here to tell you, in Congress, it's not happening."
Watch Ryan's comments below, including his further insistence that President Trump will not be able to write his own immigration law. Bonnie Kristian
Readers with triskaidekaphobia, avert your eyes now:
All the omens were seemingly against Finnair flight 666 making it from Copenhagen to Helsinki without a layover in the Twilight Zone, but flight tracker FlightRadar24 reports the plane has landed safe and sound.
The number of rabbit feet, horseshoes, and lucky pennies that were on board is unknown. Jeva Lange Jeva Lange
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's experience in the 2016 Republican presidential primary was apparently enough to make him swear off ever running for political office again. While speaking Thursday at Texas A&M University, where he's spending two weeks teaching a course about governors, Bush admitted that he thinks 2016 was his best — and only — shot at making his presidential dreams a reality. "I unraveled everything I was doing to prepare for this — you don't do that lightly," Bush said. "I just think this was my chance."
But Bush swears he's doing okay in spite of his loss. He's moved on from giving out tiny toy turtles, and has turned his focus back to his education policy foundation and consulting work. "The conditions of this election weren't tailormade for me and I lost," Bush said. "But I'm not in therapy. I'm not in the fetal position. Life goes on." Becca Stanek
For those, like me, who can't keep up with the kids these days and their computer technologies, WhatsApp is an encrypted messaging app now owned by Facebook. Its major selling point is privacy: The end-to-end encryption is supposed to mean that no one — not even WhatsApp employees — can access the messages you send to other users. That promise has helped balloon WhatsApp's customer base to more than a billion people and made it a preferred app of activists and even diplomats who want to keep their communications safe from prying eyes.
It turns out that isn't exactly true. A cryptography researcher from the University of California, Berkeley named Tobias Boelter has discovered a built-in backdoor in WhatsApp that allows some of its privacy protections to be circumvented. The Guardian explains:
WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption relies on the generation of unique security keys, using the acclaimed Signal protocol, developed by Open Whisper Systems, that are traded and verified between users to guarantee communications are secure and cannot be intercepted by a middleman. However, WhatsApp has the ability to force the generation of new encryption keys for offline users, unbeknown to the sender and recipient of the messages, and to make the sender re-encrypt messages with new keys and send them again for any messages that have not been marked as delivered.
The recipient is not made aware of this change in encryption, while the sender is only notified if they have opted-in to encryption warnings in settings, and only after the messages have been re-sent. This re-encryption and rebroadcasting effectively allows WhatsApp to intercept and read users' messages. [The Guardian]
As Boelter summarizes, "If WhatsApp is asked by a government agency to disclose its messaging records, it can effectively grant access due to the change in keys." For those looking for an encrypted app which doesn't have this backdoor, there's still Signal, the communications choice of NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden. Bonnie Kristian
For the first time ever, Lady Liberty will be depicted as an African-American woman on U.S. coinage, the United States Mint announced Thursday. The new coin will be a 24-karat gold collectors' item with a face value of $100. Weighing in at one ounce, its metal value is currently around $1,200.
Struck on the occasion of the Mint's 225th anniversary (1792 to 2017), this Lady Liberty coin is part of a forthcoming collection of gold and silver coins representing "the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States" that will be released over the next few years. "As we as a nation continue to evolve, so does liberty's representation," said Elisa Basnight, the Mint's chief of staff, while announcing the new coin. Bonnie Kristian
While obliteration by way of giant meteor sounds appealing to some people at this point, others would very much like to avoid going the way of the dinosaurs any time soon. Those in the latter group will be relieved to hear that the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has written a 19-page report detailing our "National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Strategy," and it outlines what America needs to do to prevent an asteroid apocalypse:
Overall, the group found the U.S. needs more tools to track space rocks, and that greater international cooperation is necessary. Specifically, the report outlines several goals, including increasing the ability both in the U.S. and in other countries to more rapidly detect [Near-Earth Objects], track their movements and characterize the objects more completely. It also says more research is needed to study how best to deflect and disrupt a space rock that might be on a collision course with Earth. Furthermore, the strategy calls for better and more integrated modeling of NEO trajectories to reduce uncertainties of their orbits and possible impact effects.
If indeed there is a NEO strike, the strategy also seeks to develop coherent national and international emergency procedures for different impact scenarios, be it an object hitting deep ocean, a coastal region or a major landmass. We must be prepared to respond as well as recover from such a blow in an orderly and timely manner, the report finds. [Scientific American]
"This has been something that for years was more or less a laughing matter," Aerospace Corp. Fellow William Ailor told Scientific American. But it might be time to get serious. While President-elect Donald Trump loves space exploration, he has expressed less interest in more terrestrial concerns, and it will be up to world leaders to coordinate if the U.S. wants to adhere to the report's recommendations.
As Ailor understatedly said: "It's a good thing to keep your eye on." Jeva Lange
If Chris Christie has his way, we haven't seen the last of the New Jersey governor. Politico reported Friday that Christie, picking himself up after repeatedly being passed over for a job in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, is setting himself up for a chance to secure a spot in the "'second wave' of aides and staffers that is likely to replace the volatile or inexperienced loyalists Trump has tapped."
As one senior transition aide explained it, with Trump, "there's waves in everything." "There was [Corey] Lewandowski. Then, there was Paul Manafort. Then, there was [David] Bossie, [Stephen] Bannon, and Kellyanne [Conway]. That's how Trump operates," the aide told Politico. "It's Game of Thrones, The Apprentice, and Survivor all mixed into one."
And apparently Christie has signed on to play. The governor paid a visit to Trump Tower last week, and he and Trump have reportedly spoken "a bunch" recently. The only potential roadblock, another senior transition aide said, is Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Christie and Kushner aren't exactly on the best of terms, because when Christie was a U.S. attorney he was involved in the prosecution of Kushner's father. While Trump may operate in waves, the aide isn't certain Kushner would be willing to put the past aside.
For more on the anticipated turnover in Trump's administration, head over to Politico. Becca Stanek
Singer-songwriter Don McLean has famously labeled the crash of an airplane named "American Pie" the "day the music died," but thanks to a lucky coin toss, guitarist Tommy Allsup lived until age 85. Allsup, a member of Buddy Holly's band, flipped a coin with Ritchie Valens for the last seat in Holly's charter plane late on Feb. 2, 1959, after a show at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, and Valens won. The plane crashed shortly after midnight on Feb. 3 in a cornfield, killing Holly, Valens, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, and the pilot. Allsup lived another half-century, but died Wednesday at a hospital in Springfield, Missouri, of complications from a hernia operation, according to his son, Austin.
Allsup — an Oklahoma native who went on to a career as a successful session guitarist and record producer for artists like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, the Ventures, Ernest Tubb, Bob Wills, and Roy Orbison — called losing that coin toss "a blessing," Austin Allsup told The Associated Press on Thursday. "I know my dad has talked about that many times and knew that he was very lucky to be here. It could have been the other way around." Valens' sister offered him her condolences upon hearing the news, Allsup said, and "I told her in my message back, now my dad and Ritchie can finally finish the tour they started 58 years ago."
Tommy Allsup returned to the Surf Ballroom in 2007 and recounted the story of that fateful night:
The coin toss that saved Allsup's life was fictionalized in the 1987 movie La Bamba, with Stephen F. Schmidt playing Allsup, Lou Diamond Phillips playing Valens, and Marshall Crenshaw as Buddy Holly. You can watch it below, with a fan-fiction ending. Peter Weber