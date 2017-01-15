Trump-Lewis feud continues on Sunday shows

The war of words between President-elect Donald Trump, Rep. John Lewis (R-Ga.), and their respective defenders continued Sunday in morning talk shows.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence said in an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday that he finds Lewis' rejection of Trump's legitimacy as president "disappointing" despite respecting the congressman's personal history. "Donald Trump won this election fair and square," Pence said. "The American people know that, and while I have great respect for John Lewis and his contributions, particularly with the civil rights movement, I was deeply disappointed to see someone of his stature question of Donald Trump’s election as president and say he’s not attending the inauguration."

Meanwhile, Lewis joined Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, where Todd asked whether he would consider inviting Trump to Selma, the site of Lewis' historic civil rights march with Martin Luther Kind, for a conversation of reconciliation. "I would not invite him to come," Lewis said, but, if the president-elect did go to Selma, "maybe he would learn something, maybe he would get religion." Bonnie Kristian