Trump-Lewis feud continues on Sunday shows

The war of words between President-elect Donald Trump, Rep. John Lewis (R-Ga.), and their respective defenders continued Sunday in morning talk shows.
Vice President-elect Mike Pence said in an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday that he finds Lewis' rejection of Trump's legitimacy as president "disappointing" despite respecting the congressman's personal history. "Donald Trump won this election fair and square," Pence said. "The American people know that, and while I have great respect for John Lewis and his contributions, particularly with the civil rights movement, I was deeply disappointed to see someone of his stature question of Donald Trump’s election as president and say he’s not attending the inauguration."
Meanwhile, Lewis joined Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, where Todd asked whether he would consider inviting Trump to Selma, the site of Lewis' historic civil rights march with Martin Luther Kind, for a conversation of reconciliation. "I would not invite him to come," Lewis said, but, if the president-elect did go to Selma, "maybe he would learn something, maybe he would get religion." Bonnie Kristian
Ren. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Saturday evening he would unveil his proposal for replacing ObamaCare the next morning, tweeting out a photo of the first page of his bill, captioned, "Coming this week: THE Obamacare replacement bill. Done drafting the bill & will be discussing on CNN Sunday AM and all week next week!" Speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, Paul sketched the rough outlines of his plan.
"Replacement should be the same day," Paul said, reiterating his critique of fellow congressional Republicans' "repeal and delay" idea. "Our goal is to insure the most amount of people, give access to the most amount of people at the least amount of cost." Paul praised the good intentions of the designers of the Affordable Care Act but said it includes too many mandates and has "broken the insurance model" in the individual market. Among other changes, his plan would remove some insurance coverage mandates that drive up premium costs to "legalize the sale of inexpensive insurance."
Watch two clips of Paul's conversation with Tapper below. Bonnie Kristian
Rand Paul: Our goal is to insure the most amount of people at the least amount of cost #CNNSOTU https://t.co/x1ASj139A3
— CNN (@CNN) January 15, 2017
Bonnie Kristian
Rand Paul: "We're going to legalize the sale of inexpensive insurance" https://t.co/1FIKzrf8Kb #CNNSOTU https://t.co/EiP24fuZtq
— CNN (@CNN) January 15, 2017
SNL's Donald Trump is a 'major whiz at jobs' who will bring a 'thick stream of jobs to this country'
Saturday Night Live opened its spring season by bringing back Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump in a parody of the president-elect's rowdy Wednesday press conference. The sketched opened with a flood of urine jokes referencing the unverified dossier about Trump's alleged ties to Russia — he's a 'major whiz at jobs' who will bring a 'thick stream of jobs to this country' — before moving on to ObamaCare, Trump's corporate holdings, and his two sons, "Beavis and Butthead."
In a weird collision of SNL worlds, Kenan Thompson also made an appearance in his longstanding role as Steve Harvey, who announced this week he'll work with Ben Carson, Trump's nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, on an inner cities initiative. Watch the full skit below. Bonnie Kristian
British Prime Minister Theresa May will detail her plan for Brexit, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, in a major speech Tuesday, urging her country to "unite to make a success and build a truly global Britain." Her government has been under fire for delaying its debut of a specific Brexit process, with critics accusing May of "muddled thinking."
"The overwhelming majority of people — however they voted — say we need to get on and make Brexit happen," May says in an advance excerpt of her remarks. "Business isn't calling to reverse the result, but planning to make a success of it. And the House of Commons has voted overwhelmingly for us to get on with it too. So the country is coming together."
Meanwhile, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, the British analog to the U.S. treasury secretary, said the U.K. will "do whatever we have to do" to stay economically competitive following Brexit. "If we have no access to the European market, if we are closed off ... we could suffer from economic damage at least in the short-term," he said. "In this case, we could be forced to change our economic model."
After 146 years of putting on "The Greatest Show on Earth," Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will shut down in May. The decision was announced Saturday night on the circus website and cited a variety of factors including changing public tastes, high operating costs, declining ticket sales, and lengthy legal battles with animal rights activists.
The circus retired its performing elephants last year in response to public and legal pressure only to see attendance plummet once the iconic show animals were gone. Ringling Bros.' parent company, Feld Entertainment, says it will be able to transfer some circus employees to other shows it operates, like Disney on Ice. Watch a few of the circus' classic and modern spectacles below. Bonnie Kristian
Ringling Bros circus to close the "Greatest Show on Earth" after 146 years https://t.co/pyYD1VwMEn pic.twitter.com/7PELtrJthd
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 15, 2017
At least 18 House Democrats will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremonies this Friday, with some planning to leave for their home districts and others intending to march with protesters in Washington. Among those boycotting is Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the civil rights leader whom Trump criticized as "all talk" in the weekend before Martin Luther King Day.
I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America.
— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017
It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017.
— Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 14, 2017
House Democratic leadership, however, will be there. "That's my responsibility," said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). "It is the wonderful thing about our country, the peaceful transfer of power."
Broader anti-Trump protests started in Washington Saturday, with about 2,000 people rallying on the National Mall. Protests are expected to continue and escalate throughout the week. Bonnie Kristian
The Senate Intelligence Committee will use 'subpoenas if necessary' to investigate the Trump dossier
The Senate Intelligence Committee launched a bipartisan investigation Friday evening into the unverified dossier on President-elect Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia and will use "subpoenas if necessary" to get testimony from the Trump team and relevant members of the Obama administration.
"[W]e believe that it is critical to have a full understanding of the scope of Russian intelligence activities impacting the United States," said a joint statement from Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the committee's chair, and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the vice chair. "The committee will follow the intelligence wherever it leads," they added. "We will conduct this inquiry expeditiously, and we will get it right."
Burr and Warner indicated that the investigation will be open to the public "when possible," but they "will be conducting the bulk of the committee's business behind closed doors because we take seriously our obligation to protect sources and methods." Trump continues to deny the legitimacy of the entire dossier, maintaining that it is a smear campaign intended to undercut his presidency. The Kremlin has also denied the reports. Bonnie Kristian
At least 19 people are believed to have drowned and another 20 are missing after a boat capsized Saturday morning in India's Ganges River. The death toll is expected to continue to rise though multiple rescue teams are working at the site.
The overloaded boat was returning from a Hindu religious festival in a city called Patna in the northeast area of the country. Though the vessel was only supposed to hold a maximum of 25 people, it was carrying about 40 at the time of the accident. Boating accidents in rural India are often exacerbated by a lack of life vests.
The local state government has ordered an investigation into the incident and will make payments equivalent to about $6,400 to the next of kin of the deceased. Bonnie Kristian