Trump makes American debt 'go bye bye' in new children's book

As America ushers in a new president this week, it is also ushering in a new era … of children's literature:

Let's take a closer look at that page for Donald Trump in U.S. Presidents: The Oval Office All-Stars:

When I was nominated, the Republican establishment went nuts. They thought the megawatt Trump name — though it glistens from casinos, luxury towers, and golf courses worldwide — would spell lights out on an election ballot. Bad call, wimps! I'm the Deal Maker Supreme, and my election was my big, big deal with history and the American people. I said what I thought and they liked it. The Donald became The President. Now I'm in the Oval Office, working my comeback magic on the American economy. In the 1990s, my net worth took a major hit. For a while, I had to sell assets (my yacht!), live on a budget, and negotiate with creditors. But thanks to my signature swagger, I got mega rich again in just a few years! American debt, prepare to go bye bye! [U.S. Presidents: The Oval Office All-Stars]

The page for the 45th president additionally boasts fun facts such as Trump being "the only president to appear on WrestleMania" and "the only president to have been married three times."

Have fun explaining that to your fourth grader. Jeva Lange