Former President George H.W. Bush in hospital after 'shortness of breath'

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States on Friday, but he told The Times of London that he considers his first day in office to be Monday. "So Trump's not going to start until Monday?" Stephen Colbert asked on Tuesday's Late Show. "He apparently thinks the presidents get Saturdays and Sundays off. Instead of 'Hail to the Chief' its going to be 'Everybody's Working for the Weekend.'"

Colbert turned to Trump's historically low approval numbers. "But hey, it's not a popularity contest — and neither was the election," he said. Trump's 40 percent favorability numbers compare unfavorably with President Obama's 79 percent right before his first inauguration, Colbert noted, "but then again, he was the first black president, and if America's known for anything, it's giving black men the benefit of the doubt." At least Russian President Vladimir Putin approves of Trump, and said so in a bizarre news conference when he bragged that Russian prostitutes are the best in the world and also that he can't imagine Trump hiring any on his visit to Moscow, as alleged in a leaked dossier. "Yeah, it's hard for him to imagine, but he doesn't have to," Colbert said. "I'm sure he's seen the tapes."