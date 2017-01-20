Trump becomes the first president to say 'carnage,' 'bleed,' and 'tombstones' in an inauguration speech

Donald Trump may be the first president to have been married three times or appeared on WrestleMania, but he also has some other claims to history, not the least of which is being the first president to use "sad" in an inaugural address:

Words Donald Trump said for the first time in any U.S. inaugural address pic.twitter.com/35FAQMgktj — Post Graphics (@PostGraphics) January 20, 2017

President Trump has long been a fan of the word "sad," having used it in 210 of his tweets and retweets (typically accompanied by an exclamation point). Trump notably used a lot of unusually violent words for the first time in his speech, too, including "bleed," "carnage," "depletion," "ripped," "tombstones," and "unstoppable." Jeva Lange