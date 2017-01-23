Trump signs 3 executive orders, including withdrawal from TPP

President Donald Trump signed three executive orders Monday, the first full weekday of his presidency. Following through with a campaign promise, Trump signed an order withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal that Trump once called "a rape of our country." While signing the order, he said withdrawing from the trade pact was a "great thing for the American worker."

Also Monday, Trump signed an order imposing a hiring freeze on all federal workers, except for the military. He additionally reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which restricts non-governmental organizations that receive U.S. federal funding from providing abortions abroad. Every Republican president since former President Ronald Reagan has reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which Democrats have repeatedly repealed when assuming office. Politico noted Trump signed the order just one day after the 44th anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling in the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, and just two days after the Women's March on Washington, which advocated for reproductive rights. Becca Stanek