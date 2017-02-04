DHS Secretary John Kelly reportedly refused to comply with Stephen Bannon's plan for green card holders

After President Trump issued his executive order suspending all U.S. entrance from seven majority-Muslim nations, Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John Kelly resolved some of the ensuing confusion by ordering "the entry of lawful permanent residents to be in the national interest," which means that green card holders from the seven countries would be given a waiver and admitted absent "significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare."

On Saturday, a Washington Post article chronicling the Trump administration's internal machinations over the executive order — which is currently under temporary suspension thanks to the ruling of a federal judge in Seattle — shared a report suggesting Kelly's green card waiver came in defiance of a demand from Trump consigliere Stephen Bannon:

White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon wanted to stop Kelly in his tracks. Bannon paid a personal and unscheduled visit to Kelly’s Department of Homeland Security office to deliver an order: Don’t issue the waiver. Kelly, according to two administration officials familiar with the confrontation, refused to comply with Bannon’s instruction. That was the beginning of a weekend of negotiations among senior Trump administration staffers that led, on Sunday, to a decision by Trump to temporarily freeze the issuance of executive orders. [The Washington Post]

